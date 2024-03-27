We have bad news about Google Pixel 9





When the first wave of Google Pixel 9 series leaks arrived on the scene a few weeks ago, what really got us excited was the camera upgrade for the entry-level model. The leaked renders envisioned a triple-lens rear camera setup for the Pixel 9, adding a periscope-style telephoto snapper on the back along with a radical design change.

Well, it looks like these changes will remain a pipe dream until at least 2024. OnLeaks collaborated with 91Mobiles to share renders of the Pixel 9, claiming that the triple-camera device in the leaked renders actually depicts the more expensive Pixel 9. Pro and new Pixel 9 Pro XL variant.

It's a little hard to understand, but if you break it down, it looks like this:

Now that we have that out of the way, let's get down to the actual Pixel 9, which is coming later this year.

ONLeaks / 91 Mobile

The overall design profile is the same, featuring flat sides, a dual-tone contrast finish on the back, and a pill-shaped camera island. With the Pixel 9, users will reportedly get a 6.03-inch screen, built-in Tensor G4 silicon, and support for second-generation Qi wireless charging technology.

Although there is not much reliable information, there are also rumors suggesting an upgrade to the main camera's Samsung ISOCELL GNK sensor. There are also whispers of a price increase for the budget-oriented Google Pixel 8a, likely to be announced at the upcoming I/O 2024 event.

ONLeaks / 91 Mobile

Android Authority officials also discovered a codename: “Zuma Pro.” This is said to represent his Tensor G4 processor, which is expected to power the Pixel 9 series of smartphones. If that codename is realistically tied to his Tensor G3, aka “Zuma,” we'll see a modest upgrade in terms of raw firepower, rather than the huge improvement expected from his new 3nm manufacturing approach. That's what you can expect.

ONLeaks / 91 Mobile

If Tensor G4 actually turns out to be slightly better than Tensor G3, the Pixel 9 will be in for the worst. This is because space is constrained within a small chassis, leaving little room for efficient thermal management and downgrading. In my experience, the Google Pixel 8 turns out to be the worst flagship smartphone for mobile gaming, with terrible heat generation and frustratingly poor performance throttling.

I'm hopeful that Google will be successful in optimizing the upcoming silicon and that the reworked chassis will open the door to modern thermal management hardware. But I had similar expectations for his Pixel 6 and 7, and these two are arguably the worst smartphones in this price range when it comes to keeping things cool under performance stress. So completely disappointed.

