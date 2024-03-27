Flare acquires US-based competitor Foretrace





Flare claims 3x growth in digital in 2023.

Montral-based cybersecurity startup Flare has acquired fellow US-based data publishing company Foretrace for an undisclosed sum.

Flare CEO Norman Menz said in a statement that the partnership is aimed at expanding Flare's emergency threat data collection capabilities. As part of the deal, Foretrace founders Nick Ascoli and Matt Mosley will join the company as senior product strategist and vice president of strategic partnerships, respectively.

Both companies operate in the threat exposure management space. The term was coined by Gartner in his 2022 and is described as an effort that combines the views of attackers and defenders to minimize an enterprise's exposure to current and future threats. .

Founded in 2017, Flare develops solutions that provide businesses with rapid insight into cyber threats and automated remediation. The company says it monitors dark web marketplaces, leak paste and dump sites, source code repositories, and chat platforms to detect threats that can lead to ransomware attacks, data breaches, and security incidents. It claims to be able to reduce incident response time from weeks to minutes.

Sponsored by Inovia Capital, White Star Capital, Luge Capital and others, Flare also offers an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant that can take input from any language and provide actionable intelligence about cyber threats.

After Flares raised $9.5 million in a Series A funding round in 2022, the startup looked to expand in the US. The company's website says it is working with the National Bank of Canada, Metro and Hitachi Systems Security.

Howard County, Maryland-based Foretrace also offers software that detects threat exposure and alerts businesses before costly breaches or incidents occur. Flare said Foretrace's technology enables improved correlation and contextualization of threat exposure data with generative AI systems trained to assist users with threat investigation.

“We are excited to partner with Flare,” Mosley said in a statement. “We are poised to leverage our combined expertise and innovative technology to deliver unprecedented value to our customers and set a new standard in threat exposure management.

Flare looks forward to delivering better outcomes for customers by adding the ability to unify coverage of previously siled technology solutions, including cyber threat intelligence, attack surface management, and digital risk protection. Masu.

Flare claims to have experienced a year of 3x growth in digital in 2023, and the deal marks one of its first acquisitions in the threat exposure management space since Gartner first used the term. He added that it is.

Feature image courtesy of Flair.

