Google's Pixel 9 could have three models, including a smaller Pro phone





Enlarge / Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 renderings by OnLeak.

OnLeaks / 91Mobiles / MySmartPrice

We received our first hint that big changes were in the works for Google's lineup when Pixel 9 renders were released by OnLeaks in January. Typically, the company makes a larger “Pro” smartphone with three cameras and all the premium features, and then usually a smaller version with only two cameras and somewhat reduced features. Manufactures Pixel. These January renders show both the large and small smartphones featuring three cameras, and indicate that the base model Pixel 9 has been updated to a “Mini Pro” model of the smaller smartphone. but still with all the trimmings. A smaller Pro model is apparently still in development, but apparently it's not the base model.

New renders from OnLeaks and 91Mobiles show a third Pixel 9. This is a regular small model with only two cameras installed. Apparently, the lineup will include the 6.8-inch “Pixel 9 Pro XL,” the 6.1-inch “Pixel 9 Pro,” and the 6.0-inch “Pixel 9.”

The base model design is exactly the same as other Pixel 9 leaks. The camera bar adopts a new round pill shape. The sides switch to a flat metal band like the iPhone 4/15. The corners of the display and the phone itself are more rounded.

Note that Google also has a Pixel “a” series, with the current latest model being the Pixel 7a. The company is also selling his previous Pixel “a” model, his Pixel 6a, at a discounted price of $349, so the lineup will now include five of his smartphones. There will be six Pixel Folds. When we saw that leak in January, Google was having trouble separating its top-of-the-line 'A' series phones from its bottom-of-the-line Premium phones, so it made sense to discontinue the base model Pixel 9. It was perfect. Currently, the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8 have similar screens, storage, and RAM, and it's hard to really see any differences in camera or CPU. There is a $200 price difference between them, which cannot be justified. When the Pixel 8a launches, it should be cheaper than the Pixel 8, completely cannibalizing sales of the base model Pixel 8. Maybe Google is just happy with twice-a-year updates for intermediate models.

These leaks are all very early. Next up in Google's lineup will be the launch of the Pixel 8a, likely in May. Pixel 9 will probably be released around October.

