Darden Alumni Leaders Share Venture Capital Insights – Darden Report Online





Written by Derry Wade

Venture capital industry leaders from around the country will gather next month for the University of Virginia Venture Capital Conference, hosted by the Mayo Center for Asset Management at the Darden School of Business. The conference, to be held April 12 at Sands Family Grounds in Roslyn, will explore how market conditions are impacting venture capital activity across defense, cybersecurity, healthcare, consumer goods and other sectors. Explore.

The Darden Report interviewed two alumni attending the event to learn more about their venture capital experiences and how Darden prepared them for success.

Caitlin Mavraganis (MBA 11) is a Managing Director at Selby Lane Capital, which builds portfolios of venture capital, growth equity, and private equity funds for clients. Mr. Mavraganis oversees Selby Lane's investment side activities, sourcing investment opportunities, developing relationships with potential fund managers, and conducting due diligence on funds before Selby Lane makes commitments. .

Matthew Kemph (EMBA 23) is Vice President of Mission Partnerships at In-Q-Tel (IQT), a nonprofit strategic investor serving the technology needs of the national security community. Kempf will lead IQT's efforts to adapt the companies' innovations he invests in to the priorities and emerging needs of his community.

What kind of people excel in the venture capital business? Are there any particular characteristics that you find most helpful?

Mavraganis: There's really no standard career path required to get into the venture industry, but there are some traits that many of the most successful venture capitalists have in common. First, you can understand the potential of early technologies and markets that others haven't yet realized. Venture capitalists also need to be able to accurately assess company founders as people and build strong relationships with them to gain access to the best new companies.

Kempf: A person who strives, strives, and executes while taking risks. In the context of IQT, an individual's success in this venture capital business is deeply tied to the organization's mission to identify, invest in, and support cutting-edge technologies that serve the national security interests of the United States. IQT talent combines skills to discover, evaluate, and leverage mission-aligned, innovative technology startups. They are forward-thinking thinkers and identify future trends and growth potential to maintain the nation's technological superiority.

“At the end of the day, we all have to make decisions about each investment. Thanks to Darden, I am well-prepared to make quality decisions in the face of uncertainty.” He fixed it up for me.”

Are there any industry segments or specific companies that you're particularly excited about as an investor?

Mavraganis: With the developments in the AI ​​field over the past two years, we are witnessing a real technological shift that we believe will have a meaningful impact on the way we interact with and use technology in the future. But with so much hype around AI in the venture world, so much capital flowing into the space and rising valuations, we're being cautious about the money we invest in the space. We are looking for a VC fund with experience in AI, a deep network of high-quality AI talent to source new opportunities, and a clear theory on how to build defensible and scalable businesses in this space. looking for.

Kempf: I see tremendous potential and importance in cybersecurity. As the world becomes more digitalized, cyber threats are also increasing. Innovation in cybersecurity is not only exciting from an investment perspective. They are critical to national security. For IQT, it's not about the bottom line (we're a nonprofit organization), but rather the impact our investments have on our country. IQT's work plays a vital role in identifying and supporting start-ups working on cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies. These companies will have a significant impact on how governments and industry prepare for and mitigate cyber threats in future conflict scenarios.

What satisfies you most about your job, both personally and professionally?

Mavraganis: Every day I meet with some of the smartest and most successful venture capitalists and learn from them about cutting-edge technologies and exciting new companies in their portfolios. The venture industry is constantly evolving, and our job requires us to stay on top of the latest trends and inform our clients how to invest their capital. I also value the personal relationships I have built with many of the VCs in my portfolio, some of which span more than 10 years.

Kempff: The most satisfying aspect of my job at IQT is the unique opportunity to combine my passion for venture capital and entrepreneurship with the larger purpose of national service. I take great pride and satisfaction in leveraging my skills to identify, evaluate, and leverage commercial technologies that have the potential to play a critical role in strengthening our nation's security and capabilities.

How did Darden prepare you for this career choice?

Mavraganis: One of the most useful skills I learned at Darden was how to make decisions and take action without perfect information. Our job at Selby Lane is to evaluate fund managers, usually using historical information, to determine whether we believe the same managers will deliver attractive investment returns in the future. Although we complete thorough quantitative and qualitative evaluations of potential funds, ultimately we must make a decision on each investment. Darden has prepared me well to make quality decisions when faced with uncertainty.

Kempf: Darden played a pivotal role in developing the skills I needed for my career. His courses in negotiation, leadership, venture capital, marketing, and strategic planning have provided him with the expertise essential to his current role. Additionally, applying the case study method honed my critical thinking and decision-making skills, especially in situations involving complex and incomplete information (a common scenario in the venture capital field). Taking cold calls during class was difficult at first, but I found it beneficial in building resilience and responsiveness. Classes focused on entrepreneurship were my personal favorites as they provide deep insight into the dynamics and obstacles associated with startups. This is important in my role supporting early stage technology companies.

What do you hope to contribute to and receive from a venture capital conference?

Mavraganis: I am looking forward to joining the limited partner panel at the conference and having the opportunity to share about the LP side of venture business with many students and conference attendees.

Kempf: I aim to contribute by sharing my insights and experiences from working at IQT. We look forward to discussing our unique challenges and successes, and how these lessons apply to the broader VC industry. I'm very excited to be part of the conversation about technology discovery and other rapidly evolving areas of importance to our national interest. On the receiving end, we want to learn from other experts in the field. Additionally, this conference is an excellent platform for networking with other UVA/Darden alumni and can open new avenues for collaboration and partnership.

