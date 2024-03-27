Precision Agriculture Dealer Best of the Web: March 27, 2024





Precision Farming Dealer editors encounter a variety of articles, social media posts, podcasts, and videos that provide unique perspectives on different aspects of our great agricultural industry. Here are some of our favorite content from last week:

Key points for global agritech: Companies betting big on AI

Executives from various agritech companies discussed the future of AI during a panel discussion at the 2024 World Agritech Innovation Summit in San Francisco last week. Elliott Grant, his CEO at Mineral, Google's agricultural technology brand, believes generative AI has the potential to fundamentally change agriculture. There is an opportunity for a paradigm shift in agriculture enabled by generative AI, he said. We have farm equipment that is continually out in the field and constantly learning. Andy Castillo summarizes the session in this his FarmProgress article.

Tavant's Vineet Durana (right) predicts that AI will become increasingly integrated into agricultural machinery over the next five years. He spoke on a panel at the 2024 AgriTech Innovation Summit in San Francisco (Photo by Andy Castillo, Farm Progress)

Precision dealer supplies tractors to student farms

Featured in the latest Precision Farming Dealer Day in the Cab series, John Deere dealer P&K Equipment is lending a hand to Oklahoma State University student farms in their mission to feed the community. On February 26, the company handed over two operational tractors to the farm free of charge.

Representatives from P&K Equipment in Stillwater turn over two John Deere tractors to OSU Student Farm administrators, student employees and other interested parties. (Photo by Mia Pentz, OSU Agriculture)

How Syngenta thinks about the future of agriculture

Looking for something to listen to on your commute this week? Check out this episode of the Modern Acres Podcast featuring an interview with Feroz Sheikh, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Syngenta Group.

What’s next for Precision Ag?

Canola Digest editor Jay Whetter attempts to answer the questions above in this edition of the RealAg Podcast. Wetter will discuss lessons learned from his World AgriTech Innovation Summit, including interest in precision agriculture and where the potential funding is.

Why AGCO pursues largest agricultural technology deal in history

After partnering with Trimble, is AGCO an agriculture company or a technology company? AGCO CEO Eric Hansocia answers a question from Alix Steele on Bloomberg Radio. Hansocia also explains the strategic reasons behind the partnership.

