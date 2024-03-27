Leak says Google will release Pixel 9 Pro XL





Remember the Pixel 9 design leak in mid-January, when Google announced that the smaller Pixel would have three rear cameras? That was a mistake, as it turns out the phone wasn't a Pixel 9. Instead, a new report suggests that Google will launch three Pixel 9 phone versions this year. As if choosing the right Pixel wasn't confusing enough.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will join the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. The name is a bit tongue-in-cheek, but Google would probably choose Ultra or Ultimate. Again, the “XL” conveys the message that the handset is larger than his two other Pixel 9 models.

Importantly, January's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro leaks showed Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, not Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

Fast forward to late March, and there was another Pixel 9 leak from the same source. This time it will prove to be accurate. The new Pixel 9 looks exactly like the January 'Pixel 9' rendering, but the big difference is that the rear camera is only a dual-lens camera system.

Pixel 9 renders posted online by 91Mobiles and OnLeaks show that the basic 2024 Google smartphone is nearly identical to the Pixel 9 Pro, except for the camera.

Regarding the new Pixel 9 leak, the report indicates that the Pixel 9 will feature a 6.03-inch display, which is slightly smaller than the Pixel 9 Pro's 6.1-inch screen.

If this strategy sounds familiar, it's because Apple has used it for years. Apple offered the buyer a non-Pro version and a Pro version of his iPhone of the same size. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are the newest, same-sized iPhones in Apple's lineup. Until recently, the number of cameras on the back was the biggest design difference between the two.

iPhones of the same size offered roughly the same functionality until chip differentiation was added between the two with the iPhone 14 Pro series. Apple's Pro models now use the new A-series chips, while regular iPhones have previous-generation chipsets. Pro iPhones also typically have more RAM than standard models.

This year's iPhone 16 will reportedly be slightly smaller than the iPhone 16 Pro. This is a first for Apple. Just as the iPhone 15 Pro has thinner bezels than the iPhone 15, the Pro will likely have thinner bezels as well. At least that's the rumor.

I bring up the iPhone because Google has been closely following Apple's iPhone design and strategy for years. This isn't a bad thing and could help Google sell even more Pixel smartphones in the coming years.

What I'm getting at is that there may be some other differences between the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. I hope they don't matter and that the Pixel 9 is as good and future-proof as the Pixel 9 Pro. I'm thinking about Google's inevitable promise to shake up his seven years of Android updates with the Pixel 9 smartphone.

Google Pixel 8 Pro supports on-device AI via Gemini Nano. Image source: Christian de Looper, BGR

We've already seen with the Pixel 8 series that Google can't match the AI ​​capabilities between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The latter supports on-device Gemini AI, while the former does not. And his two devices haven't even reached the Android 15 update.

I expect all Pixel 9 smartphones to have the same Tensor G4 chip. However, we may once again see the RAM differences between the handsets. It's all speculation for now. We'll likely get a lot of spec leaks by mid-October, when Google announces the device. These leaks should also reveal Google's Pixel 9 series launch plans.

There's one more thing worth keeping in mind. The Pixel 8a smartphone will be announced at I/O 2024 in May. It will be almost the same as Pixel 8. If these new Pixel 9 rumors are accurate, we can't help but wonder if there's any point in producing a Pixel 9a smartphone next year. Especially when the Pixel 9 is relatively affordable compared to its main competitors.

