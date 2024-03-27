Zachary Holman named associate dean for research and innovation





Zachary Holman has had an impressive career as a faculty member at Arizona State University's Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering.

The professor of electrical engineering specializes in materials science and engineering for solar cell technology and has helped broker deals with industry and academic collaborators to expand ASU's research impact, as well as co-founding three start-ups in the U.S. I have been involved in various research activities at the university, such as establishing a university. Field of materials science and photovoltaics.

One of his recent accomplishments is that his startup, Swift Coat, received a grant from NASA to adopt coating technology for space helmets that reduces fogging caused by astronauts' breathing. about it. Instead of turning water into droplets that obscure vision, Holman and his co-founder, a former doctoral student who studied under Holman, invented a coating that spreads out evenly and invisible.

Holman’s accomplishments earned him the title of Vice Dean for Research and Innovation (VDRI) at the Fulton School in fall 2023. Holman plans to use the Fulton platform to maximize the impact of his school's extensive research while highlighting the needs of industry. collaboration.

Partnerships are essential to the success and growth of Fulton Schools, Holman said. We want to solve important problems.

Kyle Squires, Fulton School dean and ASU vice provost for engineering, computing, and technology, said Holman's appointment to his new role was well deserved and that the Fulton School has a bright future in research. He said that

During his time at the Fulton School, Zach consistently demonstrated the ability to define and implement solutions to research questions that further deepened fundamental understanding, while developing real-world engineering systems. Squires says it represents research inspired by use. Zach's entrepreneurial acumen has helped us build a comprehensive strategy to engage stakeholders in a way that ensures the solutions developed have the greatest social impact. As associate dean for research and innovation, we look forward to supporting Zach in growing our research portfolio in a way that aligns with the university's goals.

A new name and strategy for innovation at Fulton Schools

Holman has co-founded three companies, but says this is the first time he has taken on a leadership position with an established team. Holman's first goal is to look at team dynamics to ensure processes and people who are already collaborating effectively continue to work together.

During Holman's first few months in this role, he helped identify what improvements could be made to make research at the Fulton School run more smoothly.

When you ask faculty what is holding back research growth, you won't hear an answer. There just aren't enough grant opportunities for me to apply for, says Holman. The necessary equipment is often not installed in a timely manner.

He aims to improve logistical efficiency wherever possible so that faculty can continue to develop innovative technologies and processes.

To better define the purpose of the Fulton School's new direction in research, Holman named the office the Office of Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship (ORIEN).

Historically, he says, the office didn't always have a name. Most people called it the VDRI office, but we wanted a name that encompassed the entire team, especially as we grew.

Beyond the name change, Holman has hired Bissar Berisha, a professor of electrical engineering in the Fulton School who also holds a post with ASU's College of Health Solutions, as associate dean for research and commercialization. This is a role that focuses on transferring research from the university field to society. market. In addition, he appointed research directors representing various schools in the Fulton Schools. Principal Investigators provide insight into their respective schools' research environments, areas of expertise, and priorities.

The first group of Fulton School research directors includes:

Humberto Cerano is an associate professor of electrical engineering representing the Department of Electrical, Computer, and Energy Engineering. Anca Delgado is an assistant professor of environmental engineering and chair of the School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment. Paulo Shakarian is an associate professor of computer science and engineering representing the Department of Computing and Augmented Intelligence. Sarah Stabenfeldt is a professor of biomedical engineering and chair of the Department of Biohealth Systems Engineering. Seth Ariel Tongay is a professor of materials science and engineering and chair of the Department of Materials, Transportation, and Energy Engineering. Wenlong Zhang is an Associate Professor in the School of Engineering representing the School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks.

These newly appointed leaders are focused on ensuring that the Fulton School's research efforts have the greatest impact on society.

In addition to his new role, Holman laid out four research impact themes to guide engineering research in the most important directions over the next five years. These are technology-enhanced health and medicine, competitive manufacturing in advanced economies, climate change technology solutions, and nations and nations. economic security.

Each research influencing theme includes an area of ​​focus called Engineering Embodiment, which describes specific examples of technologies and processes within the broader topic area.

The Technology-Enhanced Health and Medicine theme aims to improve healthcare and medical capabilities through innovations in medical imaging, tissue engineering, and biosensors.

Through the theme of competitive manufacturing in advanced economies, Holman sees Fulton School researchers pushing the boundaries in areas such as data collection and analysis, additive manufacturing, and automation. With the resurgence of manufacturing in the United States, this impact theme reflects the goal of gaining an advantage in the production of national goods in the global economy.

As the world faces increasingly dire risks if climate change continues unchecked, the climate technology solutions research impact theme focuses on technologies that make water infrastructure, power grids, and solar power and storage more sustainable. We aim to develop and introduce.

The fourth impact theme, National and Economic Security, strengthens the United States' resilience to military and economic threats to public health and safety through communications technology, microelectronics, and the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence. The purpose is that.

Aiming for the best in engineering research

Holman has ambitious goals for the Fulton School's research.

I want the Fulton School to become the best engineering university in the United States, if not the world, for conducting and impacting engineering research, he says. I believe that value creation at a university begins with the faculty. ORIEN's mission is to remove the barriers that prevent faculty in the Fulton School from creating additional research value and to provide the infrastructure, processes, and opportunities that support faculty and students to capture the research value they create. Both.

Professor Holman aims for the Fulton School to produce ambitious graduates who, along with faculty, will write award-winning research papers, start successful companies, and patent innovative inventions.

Sally C. Morton, executive vice president of ASUsKnowledge Enterprise, looks forward to working with Holman to achieve maximum impact through new ideas from the university's students and faculty.

Dr. Zachary Holman's promotion to associate dean for research and innovation at the Fulton School is a validation of his significant contributions to ASU and our community, Morton said. Dr. Holman has received extraordinary recognition for his many accomplishments, and we look forward to seeing how his innovative vision and collaborative approach will change the way the world solves problems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fullcircle.asu.edu/faculty/zachary-holman-named-vice-dean-for-research-and-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos