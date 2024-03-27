3 Google Maps updates to make summer travel easier





When planning a vacation, it can be overwhelming to think about what to see, eat, and do. Today we're introducing updates to Google Maps that will make it easier to find inspiration, share travel recommendations, and get a real feel for a place before you visit.

Get the best recommendations with new updates to your list

To make the most of your trip, it's important to have reliable recommendations. That's why we've made it easy to find helpful listings from top sites and the Google Maps community, including select cities in the US and Canada.

Here's how it works: Let's say you're planning a trip to New York or Los Angeles. Search for a city on Maps and swipe up to see a curated list of recommendations from people who know the city. You'll also find our favorites, including expert restaurant picks from The Infatuations, a guide to iconic places and hidden gems from Lonely Planets, a 36-hour itinerary from The New York Times, and a guide to the best new restaurants from OpenTable. You will also see a list of sites. When you find a list you like, you can save it to your map or share it with your friends.

Whether you're a repeat customer and want to try a new trendy spot in town, or you're planning an epic trip abroad and want to visit one of the city's best restaurants, find your perfect spot with the restaurant list created by Google Maps. can do. These lists are based on places you are currently interested in or like on the map.

The trending list is updated weekly and shows places on the map that have recently spiked in popularity. Great for finding the latest hot spots. The top list includes locations that are all-time favorites in the maps community. Come here to find a tried-and-true, long-time favorite area. The Gem list includes what we believe to be the neighborhood's best-kept secrets. There's a great restaurant here that's still under the radar.

