Commerce awarded $2 million to encourage innovative business and manufacturing expansion across the state





Second round of Evergreen Manufacturing grants expected to create up to 526 new jobs over three years

OLYMPIA, WA The Washington Department of Commerce today announced $2 million in grants to promote manufacturing job growth and economic opportunity across the state, with a focus on rural areas. Ten projects were awarded $200,000 each through the Evergreen Manufacturing grant program. Together, these projects are expected to support up to an estimated 526 jobs over the next three years.

Innovation is the hallmark of each of Washington state's major growth industries. From aerospace and clean energy to agriculture and timber technology, looking to the future and investing in emerging technologies will keep the company globally competitive, said Mike Fong, vice president of commerce. These new grants will help accelerate the expansion of existing projects that have the potential to drive new economic growth and good jobs in communities across the state.

Grants to support specific business expansion projects were awarded to proposals submitted by local economic development organizations called associate state development organizations (ADOs). The nonprofit ADO manages state funding for the following projects:

The Port of Whitman County, on behalf of the Alternative Energy Materials project, will develop clean hydrogen-producing materials and manufacturing technology to produce advanced ceramic electrolysers that use renewable electricity to produce carbon-neutral fuels and fertilizers. I am. The grant will allow for manufacturing space upgrades and expansions and will enable facility design for further expansion that will expand production of ceramic materials and allow for larger scale equipment demonstrations. Skagit County Economic Development Alliance representing the Chinook Enterprises project Chinook Enterprises is a 43-year-old nonprofit social enterprise that manufactures manufacturing and assembly solutions. Chinook follows an inclusive employment model that supports initiatives aimed at training, hiring and retaining employees who face disabilities and other barriers. This project is a strategic expansion to meet increased demand by enhancing manufacturing capabilities, accommodating growth, and increasing the workforce at our facility located at the University of Skagit Valley. His Inventechs project, representing the Kitsap Economic Development Alliance, a developer of innovative marine technologies and vessels, will open the Bremerton Port Industrial Park to increase production and foster the adoption of modern manufacturing practices. Supporting expansion with new advanced manufacturing facility within. Processes that support workflows to increase and expand product offerings. Economic Development Alliance Snohomish County Represents LaFarge & Egge Project Founded in Washington in 1962, LaFarge & Egge is a vertically integrated company serving as a leading manufacturer in the space, aerospace, medical, communications, defense, and emerging sectors. Precision tubing and machined parts company. , electricity and hydrogen infrastructure and transportation. The project will support the company's plans to double its operations by expanding its manufacturing space and workforce, and modernize its technology by introducing more sustainable manufacturing processes. The Grant County Economic Development Council representing the Twelve Benefit Corporation project. A carbon conversion company that manufactures technology. Project funding will allow the company to accelerate the deployment of its SAF facility in Moses Lake, with the company breaking ground in 2023. Zephyr Flight Laboratories, Inc., a HUBZone certified small business, is an unmanned aircraft system on behalf of the Klickitat County Department of Public Economic Development and the Zephyr Flight Laboratories (ZFL) project. (UAS) is a development and manufacturing company developing sustainable autonomous vehicles with hydrogen sources for high-volume operations. The grant will enable the launch of a manufacturing pilot project and research and development of design-build packages and processes for scalable UAV manufacturing.

The second category of funding was given to cluster organizations. The Department of Commerce supports the Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program (ICAP) as an economic development strategy to strengthen industrial ecosystems and accelerate economic development. The Cluster is an industry-led consortium of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, governments, academia, and investors working together to drive innovation, pursue market opportunities, and identify and resolve challenges limiting growth. We are cooperating. The cluster organizations receiving grants are:

Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Fuels Consortium (CHARGE)CHARGE brings together leaders from industry, state government, research institutions, and local utilities to form demonstration and collaborative innovation projects that pioneer green hydrogen and low-carbon e-fuels. I will do it. – Fuel efficient and supports decarbonization across multiple industries. The funding will enable the development and deployment of manufacturing support and workforce development targeted at clean technologies, as well as the conduct of supply chain research. Greater Spokane Incorporated (GSI)GSI is Spokane County's business assistance and economic development organization. Project partners include the Northwest I-90 Manufacturing Alliance, West Valley School District, NEWESD101, Spokane Workforce Council, Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce, Optimal Talent Dynamics, Wagstaff Inc. and Mackay Manufacturing. This grant will accelerate the launch of an industry-driven manufacturing engineering program designed to help students gain work-ready knowledge, skills, abilities and credentials through Spokane Valley's West Valley High School Manufacturing Engineering Program. Natural Resources Innovation Center (NRIC)NRIC is led by members of the broad business community of the natural resources industry in Clallam and Jefferson Counties. NRIC is committed to identifying and promoting synergies between and among suppliers and users of natural resources, both aquatic and terrestrial; It was founded with the aim of creating an environmentally sustainable method of production. Funding will further the project goal of supporting advanced orthogonally laminated timber research and manufacturing jobs in Clallam and Jefferson counties through certification and market research. Tacoma Manufacturing Incubator (TMI)The Tacoma Manufacturing Incubator is committed to reducing barriers in the manufacturing sector through the supply of labor, industrial land, and manufacturing space that allows businesses to grow under the same roof. The project focuses on developing a small business manufacturing curriculum to increase the production capacity of local manufacturers through cohorts and expands the manufacturing space available in the incubator.

The funding will help develop opportunities to grow manufacturing on the North Olympic Peninsula through innovative, sustainable, value-added use of forest resources, said program director NRIC, which received the grant. Ted Sturdevant said. Significantly advances the use of wood grown and milled by the Makah people and reinforced with waste carbon fiber to create advanced orthogonally laminated wood attached housing units as a new housing option. Sturdevant added that the project will also store in the area a stock of forest waste that can be converted into valuable raw materials for the production of biochar, paper and other products.

Inventech Marine Solutions is very grateful to have been selected for an Evergreen Manufacturing Growth Grant by the Washington State Department of Commerce following a recommendation from the Kitsap Economic Development Alliance. Over the past five years, IMS has continued to show accelerated growth, creating more job opportunities in the local area, said Micah Bowers, CEO of grant recipient Inventech Marine Solutions LLC. These grants will provide an additional 40 to 60 full-time employment opportunities for the community with continued growth over the next five years. Bowers said the company considers Kitsap County its long-term home and is investing in a new 60,000-square-foot modern manufacturing facility at the Port of Bremerton.

Evergreen Manufacturing's grant supports the Building Economic Empowerment through Manufacturing (BEST) Act of 2021, passed by the Washington State Legislature and provides a framework for adding 300,000 new manufacturing jobs over the next 10 years. Offers. Commerce was awarded 10 projects in the first round of the program last April.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.commerce.wa.gov/news/commerce-awards-2-million-to-encourage-innovative-business-and-manufacturing-expansion-statewide/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos