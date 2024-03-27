Google powers generative AI travel planning without ads for now





Google is enabling new artificial intelligence-powered generative tools in search as part of its ongoing testing of technology to help travelers plan their trips.

The new search experience provides travel itinerary suggestions, including an overview of hotel and flight options, and suggestions for attractions and dining, but the results will not include ads, at least for now.

A Google spokesperson said the current focus is on experimenting with and refining Trip Ideas' features without ads, but in the future it will include features such as a dedicated slot on the search results page and when a user asks for a follow-up. The company plans to test the ads. question.

This new feature is available in English only to US users who have registered with Search Labs and enabled Search Generative Experience (SGE).

Get digital travel information delivered to your inbox every day

Subscribe to our newsletter below

The suggested itineraries pull ideas from sites across the web, including reviews, photos, and other Google Business profiles for more than 200 million locations around the world, Emmanuel Malo, director of product management for Search, said in a blog post. It says that it includes details such as. .

Google says the results will be displayed similarly to its current search functionality, showing what Google believes are some of the most relevant options for your flight, hotel, and attraction queries. And for flights and hotels, clicking on the results will take users to his Google flight and hotel search page, though the spokesperson added that the company has no plans to become a booking site.

AI-generated itineraries can be exported to Gmail, Docs, and Maps.

Google Maps Update

Google is also updating Maps features. Starting in the United States and Canada, users who search for cities on Maps will see a list of recommended locations from both the publisher and other Maps users.

“If you're planning a trip to New York or Los Angeles, you can search for that city in Maps, swipe up, and see people familiar with that city,” Andrew Dutch, director of Google Maps products at Google, said in a blog post. A carefully selected list of recommendations will be displayed. good. You'll also find our favorites, including expert restaurant picks from The Infatuations, a guide to iconic places and hidden gems from Lonely Planets, a 36-hour itinerary from The New York Times, and a guide to the best new restaurants from OpenTable. You will also see a list of sites. When you find a list you like, you can save it to your map or share it with your friends.

Google said these are the only four content partners currently being integrated.

Starting this week, Maps will also provide a generated list of restaurants categorized as trending, top, and hidden gems in more than 40 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

And later this month, two more updates will be added to the map. Maps users around the world will now be able to customize the lists they create, including organizing locations chronologically to create itineraries and ranking locations after visiting. Users will also be able to link content from their social channels, such as restaurant reviews, to locations saved in their lists.

Google is also updating its Circle to Search feature, which has been available on Android devices since January. The company says users will soon be able to use Circle to Search to translate anything on their screen, including a restaurant menu, without having to open Google Translate or another app for instant translation. .

Stumbling: Why travel planning startups stumble

Join us on April 25th for this free webinar to hear personal insights about travel planning startups from Mike Coletta, manager of research and innovation at Phocuswright, and Gilad Berenstein, investor and former founder of Utrip. Hear about his experience and what Phocuswright's startup data can tell us about success and failure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phocuswire.com/google-enhances-generative-ai-trip-planning-without-ads-for-now The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos