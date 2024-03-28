Eight construction companies named to Fast Companies' list of innovators





Listen to article 6 minutes This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback.

The construction industry has a reputation for being a Luddite industry, but there are companies that are upending that image with breakthrough innovations.

Some of them have been recognized for their efforts by being included in the business magazine Fast Company's list of innovators, where award winners are categorized by the category of their work.

Here are eight construction companies recognized as one of the world's most innovative companies in 2024.

Interplay Learning Applied AI

Contractors recognize two common truths in the industry: finding workers is difficult and training workers on the job takes time.

Interplay Learning, a workforce training company based in Austin, Texas, wants to help construction companies retain and train workers in jobsite processes. According to the company's website, the company uses 3D and virtual reality training simulations to educate employees on the knowledge they need for their jobs through its product SkillMill.

According to Fast Company, what sets the company apart is an AI-based assistant called SAM that gives builders instant answers to questions that may arise while using the product. You can get it.

ZGF architecture

Portland, Oregon-based architecture firm ZGF caught the attention of Fast Company for its approach to bulk timber projects.

how? We have built our own bulk wood supply chain.

The architect was praised for his work on the Portland International Airport and for his use of bulk wood in the project. However, Fast Company noted that ZGF is also selective in its selection, targeting suppliers within 300 miles and highly favoring local and indigenous businesses.

arcadis architecture

In the wake of disasters like the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse, infrastructure safety is a top priority for many AEC professionals. Fast Company recognized Amsterdam-based contractor Arcadis for its efforts in developing an AI-based safety app for bridges.

Arcadis partners with infrastructure assessment company Niricson to develop Bridge Health, an inspection service that uses AI, machine learning and robotics to check bridges for defects and other issues that could lead to failure or catastrophe Did.

The program, which uses drones, can identify data invisible to the human eye, Fast Company writes.

transfer education

Virtual reality skills training platform Transfr was recognized by Fast Company for its efforts to train healthcare professionals during the healthcare workforce shortage, but the program also has broader applications in the construction industry.

This New York City-based business training service serves a wide range of occupations, from government employees to medical professionals to skilled trade workers, and uses VR technology to educate job seekers about new careers. I'm training you how to do it.

For construction companies, Transfr partners with employers to provide simulations that comply with industry standards, according to the company's website.

holcim manufacturing industry

Cement manufacturing giant Holcim has been named to the Fast Companies list for its efforts to develop more sustainable cement and concrete products for the construction industry.

Fast Company noted that the Swiss company, along with its unique factory producing Europe's first low-carbon calcined clay-based cement, continues to lobby governments to pass environmental legislation.

The industry powerhouse has also turned its research center in Lyon, France, into a startup incubator focused on companies working to reduce emissions across the construction industry.

new core manufacturing

Nucor, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, was recognized by Fast Company for its efforts to reduce emissions at its factories and locations across the United States.

In 2023, the company took several steps aimed at reducing its carbon footprint. This includes switching to battery-powered electric trucks for delivery, commissioning the first LEED v4 certified steel mill, and implementing carbon capture and storage technology at a factory in Louisiana.

telerobotics

Palo Alto, California-based robotics company Teleo made the Fast Company list for its technology that turns regular heavy equipment into autonomous robots.

Fast Company proposed a Teleos retrofit kit that can be installed on existing machines. This technology also allows one operator to run multiple devices at the same time, reducing training time from just a few hours to just a few days.

Dusty RoboticsRobotics

Dusty Robotics, a Mountain View, Calif.-based construction robotics company, was named to Fast Companies' list of innovators for its field printer, a proprietary technology that allows robots to perform the difficult task of laying out job sites.

The company's FieldPrinter automates the process of printing digital floor plans on physical construction sites by combining hardware, software, and services to print digital floor plans onto the floor. This process is faster than hand-made layouts, Fast Company writes.

According to the company, Dusty has printed more than 70 million square feet of building layouts in more than 1,000 projects.

Editor's note: Construction Dive's parent company, Industry Dive, was recognized as one of Fast Companies' media award winners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.constructiondive.com/news/fast-company-construction-tech-innovation/711464/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos