Technological innovations that transform the treatment of heart valve disease





Approximately 25,000 Americans die each year from heart valve disease, but researchers at Rutgers Health and other institutions have concluded that new technology could soon help doctors reduce that number. There is.

“We are witnessing a paradigm shift in how valvular heart disease is diagnosed and treated,” said Henry Professor of Cardiology at Rutgers University and chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Disease and Hypertension at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Partho Sengupta said.

Sengupta, who is also chief of cardiology at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJ Barnabas medical facility, led a paper in The Lancet explaining what technologies exist today and which are on the horizon. I am the author. He said: “It will be important to learn and embrace the impending winds of change.”

Valvular heart disease, a disease in which one of the heart's four valves becomes damaged or diseased, affects 2.5 percent of all Americans and 13 percent of Americans over age 80. Most cases are not diagnosed until symptoms are advanced enough to cause symptoms such as shortening of the heart. Breathing, chest pain, fatigue. If detected early, treatment can help prevent progression and improve quality of life.

Doctors have traditionally detected heart valve disease simply by listening with a stethoscope, but new technology is improving diagnosis. Research has shown that AI can detect infrasonic heart murmurs at frequencies too low to be heard by the human ear. Additionally, electrocardiograms and wearable devices that record the heart's electrical activity, through fluctuations in heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygenation, and other factors, can provide artificial intelligence with the data needed to identify possible cases of valvular heart disease. (AI). Such a device could not only detect the disease in its early stages, but also monitor disease progression after diagnosis, the researchers wrote.

Primary care physicians may also play a greater role in early diagnosis. Few medical institutions currently have the equipment or expertise to diagnose valvular heart disease, but recent research demonstrates that healthcare professionals can combine portable ultrasound devices with AI to diagnose heart disease. It has been. With such technology, screening for heart valve disease could become part of the routine examination of high-risk patients.

AI algorithms have the potential to further improve care by developing a digital twin of each patient using data from ultrasound and other imaging devices. This digital twin can simulate how treatments and surgeries will work for each individual to improve accuracy in choosing the actual treatment for each patient.

“The concepts I wrote about in this paper are also at the heart of what we do at the Innovation Center at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, the RWJ Barnabas Medical Facility. “Since opening in partnership with medical schools, we have brought together clinicians, researchers, and private companies to invent and develop innovative technologies,” said Sengupta, who heads the center. He added that he believes innovation will not only help with early detection, but also deepen the understanding needed to develop new medical therapies.

There are currently no drugs approved to treat valvular heart disease, but there are ongoing trials aimed at changing this situation. Because cholesterol can cause or worsen some types of heart valve disease, drug companies are testing statins and PSK9 inhibitors (which lower cholesterol even more than statins) for aortic stenosis. ing.

Additionally, a retrospective analysis of diabetes drug trials found that a class of drugs called DPP-4 inhibitors seemed to slow the progression of aortic stenosis, thus helping to maintain nitric oxide levels around Prospective trials of these drugs that appear to have the potential to fight the disease are underway. Valve tissue. Rutgers University and his RWJBarnabas Health are now offering these treatments to patients in a clinical trial testing strategies to halt the progression of valvular heart disease long before surgery is needed.

This paper highlights the timely surgery and advances in transcatheter valve replacement, which does not require a large opening in the chest, making it a less invasive alternative to traditional surgery for certain patients. There is. However, the difference increases over time because the prosthetic valve tissue performs worse than the body's own valve tissue and cannot regenerate itself as the body ages. It breaks down in a way that never happens in a functional organization that constantly rebuilds itself.

However, a new generation of more flexible prostheses that promise better performance is in clinical trials. Researchers are developing an absorbable valve prosthesis that the body will eventually replace with a functioning organic valve, just as proteins constantly replace existing tissue with new tissue as they wear out. These are especially valuable for younger patients who may require several sets of replacement valves over the course of their lives.

“The innovations, discoveries, and future of clinical care that we have envisioned at Rutgers will be published in The Lancet, and this roadmap can be adopted globally in the fight against valvular heart disease,” said Rutgers University's Sengupta. It's reassuring to have gender.” Faculty physician and member of RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group.

/Open to the public. This material from the original organization/author may be of a contemporary nature and has been edited for clarity, style, and length. Mirage.News does not take any institutional position or position, and all views, positions, and conclusions expressed herein are those of the authors alone. Read the full text here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.miragenews.com/tech-innovation-to-transform-valvular-heart-1204991/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos