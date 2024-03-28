Final GOES-R series weather satellite to launch on June 25 after leakage delay





File: Tewa Kpulun, Lockheed Martin's geostationary lightning mapper (GLM) science lead, explains how the GOES-T satellite can help predict weather. GOES-U will be the last satellite to make up the GOES-R series program.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NOAA and SpaceX have finally set a June 25 date to launch the last satellite in the GOES-R series into geostationary orbit after a long delay due to a rocket booster leak.

NOAA called the launch “monumental” and claimed the network of geostationary operational environmental satellites is “the nation's most advanced weather observation and environmental monitoring satellite system.”

GOES-U is the fourth and final satellite to join the series. Once in orbit, it will be renamed GOES-19. GOES-19 continuously observes weather systems across the Western Hemisphere from 32,236 miles above the equator. It will replace GOES-16 in the GOES-East orbit.

According to NOAA, the views from GOES-East and West stretch from the west coast of Africa to New Zealand and from near the Arctic Circle to the Antarctic Circle.

“The rapid information and clarity that new instruments provide is a real game-changer for forecasters,” said Ken Graham, director of the National Weather Service and former director of the National Hurricane Center.

GOES-U's April launch was canceled after scientists discovered a liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon Heavy booster. SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket uses three Falcon 9 first stage boosters to provide the 5 million pounds of thrust needed to lift off from Earth.

FOX Weather existed when a satellite the size of a school bus arrived in Florida in January.

FOX Weather's Brandi Campbell was on Florida's Space Coast for the arrival of the GOES-U satellite, which is being prepared for launch.

GOES-U's new technology to monitor solar storms

GOES-U will carry something new into space. It is the only Series R satellite with a compact coronagraph. Her third instrument on the spacecraft is a solar telescope that images the outer layers of the sun's atmosphere. This will be NOAA's first solar coronagraph.

“That's where extreme space weather events come from,'' explains Elsayed Talaat, director of the Space Weather Observatory.

The Compact Coronagraph is a space weather instrument that images the solar corona (the outer layer of the solar atmosphere) and helps detect and characterize coronal mass ejections.

“The ability to measure the effects of space weather and model and provide space weather warnings, forecasts, and alerts is critical to protecting our technological society,” Talaat said. “With that data, we can better predict when these large solar storms will occur, how they will propagate toward Earth, and whether they will have a significant impact on us here.” It will be.”

Last Sunday, NOAA issued a geomagnetic storm warning. The “severe G4” storm beamed energy toward Earth, threatening power grids, satellites, communications and navigation systems.

File: Photo of the corona taken during the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017.

Other prediction game changers

The satellite is equipped with a suite of seven instruments, including the Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI), to monitor hurricanes and weather patterns in high resolution every 30 seconds.

“It has a very large focal plane. And what that gives this instrument is that it can see a very large area of ​​the Earth. And because it can do it, it scans very fast. “We can do that,” says NOAA Director Pam Sullivan. The Geostationary Earth Orbit Observatory said in a statement. “What this means for forecasters is that they can see storms and other areas of interest as often as once every 30 seconds. They are actually looking at that data in real time.”

GOES-U also has a Geostationary Lightning Mapper.

“This could actually differentiate between some types of average lightning strikes and more dangerous lightning strikes, which are continuous currents and are most likely to cause fires,” Sullivan said. Stated.

Graham said lightning detection is key to early warning for the fire weather community.

Over the next decade, NASA and NOAA plan to develop a next-generation weather satellite known as Geostationary Extended Observation (GeoXO). NOAA and NASA plan to begin launching his GeoXO series in the 2030s.

