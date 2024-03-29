Cross the border? Beware of tracking devices.





Apple Airtag. Photo by Apple AirTag from Adobe Stock. Photo by Apple AirTag from Adobe Stock.Photo via Adobe Stock

Vermont residents have a new thing to worry about when driving across the Canadian border. It's whether your car is being tracked or not.

At least three cars recently returned to Vermont from Montreal were found fitted with hidden tracking devices, possibly in an attempt to commit a crime, according to state and local law enforcement.

As far as we know, this is a new trend we've seen recently, Burlington Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Hernandez Timm said in an email.

The department issued a public alert Monday announcing recent reports of air tags and other Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking devices found on a Vermont vehicle returning from Montreal. The police department has received two similar reports in the city.

GPS tracking devices may be located under the hood of your car, near the top (toward the grille). However, it's a good idea to keep an eye on the entire vehicle, Timm wrote on his VTDigger.

Ryan McLiberty, a cyber intelligence analyst at the Vermont Intelligence Center in Williston, said state authorities have reported that residents who found such devices in their cars after returning from Montreal were arrested by local police. It is said that they are aware of three reports that were reported to the police. The center operates under the Department of Public Safety and supports the Vermont State Police.

McCliberty said this type of activity has increased recently due to the widespread adoption of small tracking devices such as Apple AirTags.

McCliberty said there has been a particular increase in the number of incidents reported by local law enforcement partners, particularly those involving AirTags and similar small Bluetooth tracking devices.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the purpose of a tracking device recently discovered in Vermont. But in working with Canadian authorities, their best theory is that the incident is connected to a criminal enterprise.

Vehicles are tracked to move firearms, drugs and other small items, small amounts of cash across borders, and in some cases to steal vehicles and transport them overseas, perhaps as part of a car theft ring. Mr. McCliberty said.

Montreal police did not respond to requests for comment this week.

NPR reported in 2022 that this is a growing problem nationwide. Apple is aware of this issue and is cooperating with law enforcement.

AirTags are designed to help people find their belongings, not to track people or the belongings of others, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products. said in a statement updated last year from 2022.

Designed to help people find personal items like keys, phones, and bags, AirTag is a small, shiny disk less than 1.5 inches in diameter that was first sold by Apple in April 2021.

You may be alerted to the unexpected presence of an AirTag by the beep your Apple device makes when your tracker attempts a wireless connection. Videos on social media, including TikTok, show someone finding his AirTag hidden in the corner of the back seat of a car.

Tim said Burlington Police are continuing to investigate recent incidents and are asking residents to be aware of such incidents and report them promptly.

Mr McCliverty said criminals were becoming increasingly tech-savvy and were using technology to facilitate their crimes. He encourages Vermonters to learn about the use and security features of these small devices and to be careful when traveling or renting a car.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the number of tracking devices found in cars in Vermont and the year in which Apple issued its first statement on the issue and the NPR article. Ta.

related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vtdigger.org/2024/03/28/crossing-the-border-watch-out-for-tracking-devices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos