Google is changing Pixel phones forever and we can't wait





Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Google's Pixel lineup has never been better. The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are available now, as is the first foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold. If you want a budget-friendly option, Google also has the Google Pixel 7a. The phone isn't perfect, but it's one of the best that Google has ever produced under his Pixel name.

Rumors from last year suggested that the Pixel 7a might be the last A-series, but that may not actually be the case. The Google Pixel 8a is likely to launch in the next few months and is expected to be announced at the Google I/O conference in May. However, there are whispers that Google may move from the once-a-year upgrade cycle for the A series to a twice-yearly upgrade cycle similar to Apple's iPhone SE.

On top of that, we could actually see three Google Pixel 9 devices this year: the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL. Again, this move will make the Pixel lineup similar to Apple's current iPhone lineup.

If these reports are true, this will be a major shift in Google's strategy – and it's one I can't wait to see.

Upcoming changes to the A Series Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Google first launched the Pixel series in 2016. In 2019, he first introduced his A series with the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, followed by the Pixel 4a, Pixel 5a, and Pixel 6a.

In 2023, Google announced the Pixel 7a. The phone itself was pretty solid, with decent hardware and camera specs, but the price was in a very odd position and it actually felt like an iterative upgrade from the previous Pixel 6a. .

One of Google's choices for the A series is that it looks very similar to the mainline Pixel smartphones that were launched a few months ago. The leaks we've seen so far suggest that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will launch in October 2023 with rounded corners, so the Pixel 8a will look similar to them. There may also be some upgrades to the camera, and the Pixel 8a is likely to have a Tensor G3 chip, the same chip that powers his mainline Pixel 8 series (though it's underclocked) ).

Google Pixel 8a smart app

Personally, I don't think the Pixel A series needs an annual upgrade cycle. The iPhone SE is Apple's budget phone, and new versions aren't released every year. In reality, it's every other year or more. I think if Google was actually moving away from a new A series every year, it would be for the better.

It also never made sense to me that Google would release a budget-friendly option midway through the Pixel's lifecycle. After all, his Pixel devices from the new mainline series will arrive a few months later.

Google could easily simplify things, or at least make the Pixel lineup more streamlined, if it moved the A-series to a semi-annual upgrade cycle – assuming it actually continues the series. While it's a budget-friendly option, you don't have to buy a new one every year.

Google Pixel 9 refresh OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

Even more interesting are the possible changes to the Google Pixel 9 lineup expected in the fall.

Previously, renders of what appeared to be the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, which are the standard Pixel 9 with a major camera upgrade, were leaked, but it turns out that's not entirely accurate.

Instead, we're being told that what we thought was a Pixel 9 is actually a Pixel 9 Pro, and what we thought was a Pixel 9 Pro is a Pixel 9 Pro XL. We also got a look at what his Pixel 9, the base model, will look like. It has flat edges like its Pro sibling and a new pill-shaped camera island module. However, it appears that the base Pixel 9 will still only have a dual camera system.

Google Pixel 9 OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

Okay, so let's clarify what the Pixel 9 series is. The entry-level he with a dual camera system is the Pixel 9, the more compact Pro model – the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. largest product. Both Pro models feature a triple-lens camera module.

Next, let's talk about screen size. The Pixel 9 will be 6.03 inches, the Pixel 9 Pro will be 6.1 inches, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be 6.5 inches. If so, it looks like Google is actually shrinking its overall size this year, as the Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch screen and the Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen.

Fans of small phones like me should be happy with these changes. I also like the fact that Google offers a smaller Pro model. I like the simplicity of his two models offered by Google, but I don't really like that just because I want the best features I have to have the biggest phone. If Google offers a smaller Pro model, I'd be more interested in that, assuming the feature set is roughly the same.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL OnLeaks x MySmartPrice

With this change, Google's lineup will once again resemble products from both Samsung and Apple. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series includes the 6.2-inch Galaxy S24, 6.7-inch Galaxy S24 Plus, and 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The iPhone 15 lineup includes the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, as well as the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best iPhone available today, but I chose the smaller iPhone 15 Pro because I prefer something that I can use with one hand when needed. The trade-off here is that I don't have the best camera system, plus slightly worse battery life.

The last XL model was the Pixel 4 XL in 2019, so this is the first time in five years that Google has offered an XL size for the Pixel. Especially if Google can keep the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 camera systems. The Pro XL is similar, and for those who want a smaller phone without sacrificing features, this could be a great move.

Google is about to change Pixel smartphones forever

It's normal for Google to release a total of three Pixel smartphones in a calendar year. However, assuming all of the above is true, this will be the first time Google has released three new Pixels at the same time.

So the Google Pixel family is going to change a lot in just a few months. With a more focused strategy for Pixel A-series smartphones, as well as a broader product lineup for mainline devices, the Pixel family will look very different than it does today. If Google plays its cards right, this could be one of the best changes we've seen in years.

Editor's picks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/google-is-changing-pixel-phones-forever-and-i-cant-wait/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos