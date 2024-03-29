



Leslie Hawthorne Klingler Jekan Tanga, associate professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering, speaks to a group of students.

The University of Arizona School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering (AME) was invited by the United States Space Command (USSPACECOM) to host the first webinar in a new series, “Thinking in Deep Space.” Jekan Tanga, associate professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering, led the webinar “Beyond Space Domain Awareness: Towards 21st Century Integrated Space Operations” last month.

The invitation to our first webinar series reflects the agency's increased collaboration with us, said Cody Nichols, associate director of research and development national security programs. We are honored to train future space talent and foster research and innovation related to space and national security.

The University was selected as USSPACECOM's first Academic Engagement Enterprise Member in 2022. The membership fosters opportunities for students, faculty, and partners to collaborate on pressing challenges in human security, space exploration, development, and settlement.

The university ranks No. 1 in astronomy and astrophysics spending with more than $123 million, which is 15 percent of all U.S. university spending. It has held this ranking since 1987 and has received significant funding from NASA since the 1960s. AME Department Head Farzad Mahaek is pleased with the university's continued leadership through Tangas research.

Mr. Jekan is a leading figure in our department in the field of space and has strong ties to the Lunar and Planetary Institute. “This is a great opportunity for our department and university to be involved in some of the most exciting research,” he said. On campus. Jekan is also very productive on the teaching side, working with large groups ranging from undergraduates to doctoral students.

During the webinar, Mr. Tanga emphasized the importance of active engagement in the space domain, especially in cislunar space, the region between the Earth and the Moon. He said the presence or absence of U.S. investment in space will have a significant impact not only on life on Earth, but also on America's relative strength in the global environment. Mr. Tanga discussed the importance of object identification in lunar and star space, as traffic volume increases due to the spread of satellites and space debris. Space traffic is expected to increase exponentially with the introduction of large satellite constellations, new space stations, and orbital service facilities. If not managed properly, lunar crowding could hamper future growth prospects and limit access to space.

Tanga said a growing and busy lunar space ecosystem is inevitable. While the solar system represents a potential richness of transformation and opportunity for life on Earth, we also face significant challenges in maintaining security and peace.

Mr. Tanga emphasized the need to apply creative observation to space efforts. For example, the observation of superorganisms that have survived for thousands of years, such as honey bee and termite colonies, suggests that viable, economical, and resilient space platforms and satellite constellations may be needed for smaller, cost-effective microsatellites. It suggests that it can be manufactured from components. If faced with an existential threat, these facilities may break away from formation, disperse, and reconvene elsewhere after the danger has passed. Tanga clarified that while many enabling technologies have been demonstrated, such as 3D printing of components, docking, and robot-assisted assembly, fully autonomous assembly has yet to be tested in space.

To advance lunar and star science, early career scientists and engineers looking for a challenge can develop scalable space-based surveillance systems to track objects and threats in space, or collect and recycle space debris. Tanga believes that it is better to focus on developing comprehensive solutions to He also noted the importance of designing and implementing space traffic management guidelines that minimize further accumulation of space debris.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://research.arizona.edu/stories/university-inaugurates-us-space-command-series The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos