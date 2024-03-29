Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis receives British knighthood for 'contributions to artificial intelligence'





Demis Hassabis, CEO and one of three founders of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiary DeepMind, has been knighted in the UK for his “contributions to artificial intelligence”.

Ian Hogarth, chair of the UK government's recently launched AI Safety Institute and previously founder of music startup Songkick, has been awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his services to AI. Ta. He is an AI advisor to the UK government, as is Matt Clifford, co-founder of Entrepreneur First, a very early stage investor.

genius

Born in London in 1976, Hassabis emerged as a genius in many fields, reaching the status of chess master as a teenager. He then became the lead programmer at the famous British video game development company Bullfrog Productions. He graduated from Cambridge University with a first class honors in Computer Science. He worked in a variety of roles in AI and Computer Science before completing his PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience at University College London (UCL).

Hassabis founded DeepMind in London in 2010 with Shane Legg and Mustafa Suleiman, whom Microsoft hired last week from AI startup Inflection AI.

Hassabis was awarded a CBE for 'Services to Science and Technology' in 2017 following some high-profile work at DeepMind. This includes developing his AI system that beat the world champion in the strategy board game Go. However, the company has also faced controversy after entering into a data-sharing agreement with Britain's National Health Service (NHS). Seven years on, his knighthood is specifically awarded for his contributions to the field of “artificial intelligence,” which has burst into mainstream consciousness in the past 18 months with technologies such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. You can see that

The UK has been keen to position itself at the forefront of the AI ​​revolution, with initiatives such as the AI ​​Safety Summit it hosted in the UK last November. The UK also ranks among the top AI countries in the world after the US and China in terms of R&D investment, making DeepMind one of the UK's largest AI exporters. Since his $500 million-plus acquisition of DeepMind in 2014, it has emerged as one of Google's most important assets as big tech companies vie for AI supremacy. Along with Google Research, DeepMind is responsible for Gemini, Google's rival to OpenAI's GPT. -Large language model brand family.

It's no surprise, then, that the UK would want to honor one of AI's most high-profile leaders. Other notable figures in the technology world who have been knighted include Apple's Jonathan “Jonny” Ive, who received knighthoods in 2011 for “service design and enterpriseization.”

I am delighted and honored to receive a knighthood for my contributions to AI. It's been an incredible journey building @GoogleDeepMind over the last 15 years, helping to accelerate the field and grow his AI ecosystem in the UK and globally. Thank you to everyone who helped make this dream come true!

— Demis Hassabis (@demishassabis) March 28, 2024

In past centuries, knighthoods were usually awarded for military achievements, but now they are usually awarded for achievements or accomplishments of national significance, such as science, sports, entertainment, or technology. Awarded for contribution. Knighthoods are usually proposed by the prime minister, government departments, members of parliament, or even the public, and technically the head of state, i.e. the king or queen at the time, makes the final decision on who is knighted.

Recipients do not gain any special privileges based on their knighthood, but they do gain cultural and social accolades associated with being allowed to prefix their names with “Sir.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/03/29/google-deepmind-ceo-demis-hassabis-gets-uk-knighthood-for-services-to-artificial-intelligence/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos