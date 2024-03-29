Congressman Luttrell speaks about future of brain health in Houston at Baker Institute event | US News | News and Media Relations





U.S. Representative Morgan Luttrell, representing Texas' 8th Congressional District, spoke on March 28 at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy on brain health and its importance to economic and geopolitical outcomes.

Brain capital, the wealth of a nation's cognitive resources and mental health, is not just about science and technology. It is about shaping a society that values ​​and invests in our most precious asset: the human brain. That was the mission of Baker Institute brain health researcher Harris Eyre, who opened the event with a discussion about the state of brain health and the need to stimulate brain capital.

Harris Air.

Today, we face a growing burden of brain and mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, brain injury and Alzheimer's disease, Eyre said. The resulting lost revenue would be $350 billion a year, or 1.6% of the U.S. economy. And this is growing at a rate of 5.3% annually.

According to Eyre, the brain capital industry seeks strategic investment in the research, development and application of brain-related technologies to foster an industry that makes the most of the potential of our most precious resource, the mind. It is said that there is.

Brain health is more important than ever, Eyre said, and brain health is an important aspect of human well-being, impacting cognitive performance, socio-emotional stability and overall quality of life. Ta. He continued that American creativity, productivity, and ingenuity are essential to competing with non-democratic nations and maintaining our geopolitical position around the world.

Representative Morgan Luttrell and Representative Nathan Cook.

Achieving this vision will require the entrepreneurship of Texas, the innovation of Silicon Valley, the storytelling of Hollywood, the financial acumen of Wall Street, and the nation's unrivaled capabilities, including supercomputing, philanthropy, and strategic military capabilities. We need to mobilize assets that we don't have, Eyre said. All of these are critical to the resilience and prosperity of the global brain economy.

Mr. Luttrell is a neuroscientist with personal experience with brain injuries and a member of the Houston Congressional Delegation, a bipartisan initiative to improve our understanding of how the brain develops, functions, and ages. He is also co-chair of the Congressional Neuroscience Caucus, an initiative. Its mission is to raise awareness about the millions of Americans who suffer from neurological and mental illnesses.

We're still trying to figure out how this gelatinous substance between our ears works, Luttrell said. It contemplates thoughts and contemplates thoughts. But how does this work? What will it look like as neuroscientists, neurologists and clinicians abroad seek to conquer the last bastions of this uncharted territory? ?

He discussed the need to connect information from academia, hospitals, etc., and pointed out how the current field of neuroscience can be very siled.

Every day we take another positive step (with research), and that's what we hope for, Luttrell said. But I have to be able to work with my colleagues in the House, the Senate, and exactly where we're going, and we're still figuring that out.

That's the adventure we need. I say to the younger generation, this is the way of the future.

The event was co-sponsored by the Baker Institute Health and Biosciences Center and the Meadows Institute for Mental Health Policy, with support from the Rice Research Institute.

Learn more about Baker Institutes' brain capital work.

