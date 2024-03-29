How to move your favorite podcasts to YouTube Music





You may have heard that Google Podcasts will be retired in April 2024 and YouTube Music will be Google's new podcast distribution system. YouTube Music users can stay in a single app and enjoy their songs and podcasts, similar to competitors like Spotify. To help make the transition smooth, we'll show you how to move your Google Podcasts subscriptions to YouTube and where to find your podcasts on the site and apps. Then bring your favorite earphones to get the most out of your podcasts.

Related YouTube Music: Everything you need to know about Google's streaming music service How does YTMusic compare to its competitors and is it worth switching to? How to move your podcasts from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music

It's easy to transfer your podcast subscriptions from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music. You can access the migration tool from the Google Podcasts app. Before proceeding with the steps below, please install the YouTube Music app on your phone.

Open the Google Podcasts app. A banner informs you that Google Podcasts will be shutting down in April 2024.[サブスクリプションをエクスポート]Tap.[YouTube Music にエクスポート]section of[エクスポート]to move your podcast subscription to YouTube Music. This will open the YouTube Music app. Tap Transfer to continue the migration process. If you import a podcast that isn't on YouTube, you'll receive a warning. Tap Continue. Once the transfer is complete,[ライブラリに移動]to view your podcast subscriptions on YouTube Music.

If you're using another podcasting app, use the migration tool[ダウンロード]option to download a list of podcasts as an Outline Processor Markup Language (OPML) file. Then import this into your favorite podcasting app.

Google will allow you to import your Google Podcasts library into YouTube Music until July 2024 in the US. Depending on how many podcasts you subscribe to, the transfer may take a few minutes. Podcasts that aren't available on YouTube Music won't be migrated. I get a “Content Unavailable” error. You can manually add these podcasts to YouTube Music using RSS feed links.

How to manually add podcasts to YouTube Music

The option to add podcasts to YouTube Music is[ライブラリ]It's on the tab. If the podcast you're listening to isn't available on her YouTube Music, get a link to her RSS feed from her podcast publisher's website and add it to YouTube Music.

Open the YouTube Music app. I'm going to the library.from the top[ポッドキャスト]to filter the podcasts you're subscribed to. Tap Add Podcast in the bottom right corner. If the podcast you want to add is listed on YouTube Music,[トップのポッドキャストを参照]Choose. Then search for podcasts and add them to your library. If your podcast isn't listed, select Add Podcast via RSS Feed. Paste the RSS feed link into the URL box. Tap Add. A notification will appear at the bottom indicating that the podcast has been added to your library. Once imported, your podcast will appear in your YouTube Music library. Tap to see the latest episode and download it to play offline.

OPML files cannot be imported into YouTube Music. You must manually transfer your subscribed podcasts from another podcasting app to YouTube Music.

Where can I find podcasts on YouTube Music?

YouTube Music offers limited podcast support.[ホーム]tab or[ライブラリ]You can access your subscriptions from the tab. Tap a podcast episode to view show notes.

[ホーム]The tabs show you the latest episodes available for the podcasts you subscribe to, as well as recommendations from different genres that interest you. To see only the podcasts you're subscribed to, click[ライブラリ]Go to tab. YouTube Music also generates playlists of new episodes based on your subscription. This can be accessed here.

You can always try another podcasting app

If you don't like the way YouTube Music handles your podcasts, there are plenty of alternatives. Many of these apps have been around for years and are well-polished, so you can expect a great experience. To hear about the latest Android Shop stories, listen to the Android Police podcast on any podcast app you go to, whether it's YouTube Music or a third party.

