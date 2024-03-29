North Texas Innovation Zone aims to advance AV, delivery technology





Leaders are developing a mobility innovation district in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area to take full advantage of its strategic location in fostering next-generation technologies related to autonomous driving, delivery and aviation.

Located in Alliance, Texas, the Mobility Innovation Zone is located near busy air cargo hubs, rail lines, and Interstate 35, and will support the growth of industries centered on autonomous trucking and air taxis. and can inspire new approaches in package delivery.

Alliance is a 27,000-acre master-planned community on the north side of Fort Worth. The company's mobility innovation initiative began in 2020 through a partnership with Fort Worth. Fort Worth has made mobility an industry in its strategic plan.

This is an opportunity to build on what we've already been focused on, in terms of not just attracting large companies, but actually building companies here with really creative technology. Great for thinking about how you can move forward with your efforts. said Robert Stearns, economic development director for the city of Fort Worth.

Authorities are already recruiting companies to further develop their technology in the innovation zone. Last mile autonomous robot-like deliveries are underway at Hillwood Community, one of the Alliance's master-planned developments, as well as drone deliveries in partnership with Irish company Manna Drone Delivery.

Ian Kinne, Logistics Innovation Director at Hillwood, which manages the Innovation Zone, said the challenge was not just to inject technology into neighborhoods, but to ensure they promoted amenities that improved quality of life.

He said it doesn't make sense for a 2-ton vehicle to deliver a 2-pound package, a common refrain among package delivery innovators who focus on making smarter matches between packages and delivery vehicles. repeated.

Facilities like Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport, about two miles south, serve as hubs for the development of drone technology and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

I think there's a real opportunity there, Stearns said, noting that drone delivery company Wing has conducted tests in the region. Wing recently signed a deal with Walmart to deliver items weighing up to 3 pounds to the area.

As technology continues to advance, I think people will definitely start to see future scalability in some of these models, Stearns added.

The Alliance is also partnering with companies developing hydrogen fuel cell technology and self-driving vehicle companies like Drive.ai to establish the region as a developer of autonomous trucking technology.

Its designers see the Innovation Zone as a place to develop the kinds of traffic management technologies that modern cities need, with planners looking to serve more types of users with more types of vehicles. We are shaping the roads to provide for you.

Stearns said it's clear Fort Worth is looking at opportunities for transportation innovation internally in the context of transportation management. But from a pure economic development standpoint, being able to point to these innovative technologies being developed and growing here puts Fort Worth on the map in a way we've never seen before. This means that it continues to be posted on .

Skip Descant writes about smart cities, the Internet of Things, transportation, and other areas. He served as a reporter for daily newspapers in Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and California for over 12 years. He lives in downtown Yreka, California.

Read more stories from Skip Descant

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.govtech.com/smart-cities/north-texas-innovation-zone-aims-to-drive-av-delivery-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos