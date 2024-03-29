Google mistakenly confirms RCS won't arrive on iPhone until iOS 18





Google is just as excited about RCS on iPhone as we are and can't wait to tell Android users about it. On his new website touting the benefits of Google Messages, Google mistakenly teased that RCS would be coming to iOS in “fall 2024.”

The reference, which has since been deleted (first spotted by 9to5Google), is a thinly veiled reference to iOS 18, which arrives in September with new iPhones. When Apple announced in November that RCS would be coming to iPhones “later next year,” we all assumed it meant RCS would be coming as a feature in iOS 18, but now it's not. Confirmed to some extent.

The main question that remains is whether Apple will allow it on all iOS 18 phones or just iPhone 16 models. When announcing RCS, Apple only said that its RCS “works in conjunction with iMessage and continues to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.” That doesn't necessarily mean it will work on all older phones, but there should be no technical reason to limit it to newer devices only, and Apple could announce features exclusive to new iPhones far in advance. is unusual. The unveiling.

Google did not provide details about specific RCS features in iOS other than to say they will create a “better messaging experience for everyone.” It's natural that Google would be involved in this process, since Google is one of the biggest he offers RCS through its Messaging app on Android.

Google says on this page that RCS conversations between Google Messages users are “secured with end-to-end encryption,” something iOS doesn't promise. Google provides encryption within its apps, but uses its own extensions to RCS to accomplish this. Apple is working with his RCS consortium to standardize end-to-end encryption that protects all messages sent from the iPhone's Messages app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macworld.com/article/2283517/iphone-rcs-google-messages-fall-2024-ios-18.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos