Qualcomm announces finalist teams for Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2024





10 innovative startups selected to participate in an 8-month incubation program with a chance to win $225,000 in prizes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Inc., today announced the finalists for the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2024 (QVIC) program. These 10 startup teams specializing in technology areas such as smart cities, robotics, automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), agritech, generative and other AI will each be selected to receive his USD 10,000 prize. I did. We will further develop our proposal during an 8-month incubation period. The program provides technical support, business coaching, and intellectual property training. In addition, each team will have the opportunity to compete in the finals for prizes of USD 100,000, USD 75,000, and USD 50,000. The selection of the finalists was based on various criteria, including technological capabilities, innovative products, patentable technology, and relevance to Vietnam's digital transformation and Industry 4.0.

These companies and their technology solutions are (listed alphabetically):

AirCity – Facial recognition device for gate-level access control

DeltaX – Affordable and efficient Delta robot series

GoTrust – Medipay: Self-service Kiosk for Automated Medical Services

HSPTech – Antistatic Real-time Monitoring Wearable Device

MET EV – Affordable Smart E2W with AI Power

Olli Technologies – AI-powered operating system that brings toys to life

Palexy – Convert any retail camera into a powerful BI system

Real-time robotics – the world's first AI-based multi-camera gimbal

Vbee – Conversational AI platform for the financial industry

VOXCool – IoT integrated cold battery for cold chain decarbonization

Launched in December 2019, the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge aims to discover and nurture innovative startups in Vietnam's promising technology sectors. Supported by the Vietnam Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), the program leverages 5G, IoT, Qualcomm's mobile platform and technologies for AI, smart cities, wearable devices, and multimedia. These companies can benefit from Qualcomm Technologies' expertise.

story continues

During the incubation period, shortlisted companies will receive support such as business and technical guidance, access to Qualcomm Vietnam's research and development lab in Hanoi, and problem-solving support from local teams. Lab capabilities include ML/AI enablement, camera lab, audio lab, RF chamber, thermal, and modem troubleshooting.

Nam Thieu, Senior Director of Business Development at Qualcomm Vietnam Company Limited, said, “Vietnam is an important region for nurturing innovative talent, and startups and small and medium-sized enterprises will benefit from Vietnam's digital transformation and economic growth. It plays an important role in promoting this.” “With the launch of the 2024 Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge Program, we are excited to support and nurture these promising companies developing breakthrough solutions in areas such as smart cities, robotics, and IoT. We look forward to witnessing the impact of these startups that have shaped Vietnam's technology landscape and contributed to Vietnam's continued success. ”

“We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the shortlisted startups for their innovative proposals and unwavering commitment to driving Vietnam's digital transformation,” said Mr. Anh Cheng, Vice President of Engineering, Qualcomm. “These promising startups represent Vietnam's technology pioneers, and Qualcomm is proud to support their growth and success through the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC) Startup Incubation Program. I am confident that our solutions will not only significantly contribute to the digitalization of Vietnam, but also leave a lasting impact on industries such as AI, smart cities, robotics and IoT. Qualcomm looks forward to the achievements of these pioneering startups and the positive impact they will undoubtedly have on Vietnam's overall technology landscape.”

In addition to the $10,000 cash grant awarded to each startup team, Qualcomm Technologies will provide business coaching, technical support, IP training, and financial incentives for patent filing as part of this challenge. The finale of the challenge will take place in August 2024, with the top three finalists selected by a panel of industry leaders. Finalists will have the opportunity to compete for a share of the total prize pool of $225,000.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything is intelligently connected. Our One Technology Roadmap brings the technologies that sparked the mobile revolution, including advanced connectivity, high performance, low-power computing, and on-device intelligence, to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Can be scaled efficiently. Innovations from Qualcomm and our Snapdragon family of platforms will help enable the convergence of the cloud edge, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize the way we experience the world for the greater good. .

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technology is licensed from Qualcomm, Inc.

