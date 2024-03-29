5 new ways Google can help you plan your summer vacation better





As the weather gets warmer and summer arrives, you might be looking forward to traveling. Whether you're ready to start planning your next vacation or just daydreaming, we've compiled the latest and most helpful tools to help you plan the perfect summer getaway.

Planning the perfect vacation requires doing a lot of research in advance to ensure a seamless experience. Google has tools to help you every step of the way, from brainstorming your destination to navigating your city once you've arrived. Keep reading for top tips on how to plan your ideal vacation using Google's latest technology.

1. Plan your trip with AI-powered search

The first step in planning a vacation is deciding where you want to go. It may seem simple, but there are many things to consider, such as how long you'll be traveling and whether you want to do a sightseeing trip or just relax.

Adding conditions makes choosing a destination more difficult. Once you have decided on your destination, you need to book your trip and create an itinerary. Google can help you with it all.

With the AI-powered features of Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE), you can ask search to plan your trip with exactly what you want. Your search can be as broad or narrow as you want. In its demo, Google presented an example: “Plan her 3-day history-themed trip to Philadelphia.” The results include a complete itinerary with suggestions for attractions, restaurants, flights, hotels, and more, as shown below, and can be exported to Gmail, Docs, or Maps.

To get started with Google's SGE, you can sign up for free with Search Labs.

2. See a curated list of recommendations on Maps

Map's list feature is very useful as it allows you to group and save all the places you want to visit in one place and visualize them on a map. To make using Lists easier, Google is allowing users to find more Listings recommendations in her Google Maps both in the browser and on mobile (Android or iOS).

Users will be able to search for selected cities in the US and Canada on the map and see a curated list of recommendations from publishers and members of the mapping community, as shown below.

Google also added trending, top, and hidden gem restaurant lists, curated by Google Maps and inspired by what people are doing in those cities.

3. Create an itinerary with Maps

As mentioned above, the list within the map is very useful for marking places you want to visit. However, until now, users typically did not have a choice in how to customize the list order.

When creating a list in Maps, you can now customize the order of the list and freely rank different locations. For example, you can rank locations based on favorite to least favorite, or rank locations based on chronology to help create itineraries.

To further help you customize your listings, Google is adding ways to link content from your social channels. This allows you to add more context to your list. For example, if you post a photo of a meal you had at a restaurant, you'll be able to select a link to that photo in a list to help you remember the experience in the future.

Both of these features will be available in Maps on Android or iOS later this month.

4. Point your camera to translate your surroundings

Traveling to a country where you don't speak the native language can be both exciting and challenging. To address this challenge, users can use their Google Lens to easily translate text around them while traveling, including menus, signs, and street names.

To use this feature, click the lens icon in the Google app (iOS and Android) and select the Translate button. This enables the translation filter, which when you specify a language, automatically detects the language and blends the translated text with the original text.

Users of Pixel 7+ and Samsung Galaxy S24 series devices will have an even more easily accessible translation experience with the new Translations in Circle to Search feature that will begin rolling out in the coming weeks. This feature allows users to instantly translate what's on screen by pressing the home button or navigation bar and tapping the translate icon.

5. Use Google Lens as a pocket tour guide

When you're traveling and want more information about what's around you, you can point your camera at what you want to know more about, ask questions, and get answers. For example, if you see a painting you want to know more about, you can take a photo with Google Lens and ask, “Who painted this?” or “What kind of painting is this?”

Lens' multi-search functionality was recently upgraded to include AI-powered insights, taking the experience to the next level for more comprehensive results. Access to the lens is easy. Download the Google app (iOS and Android) and click the Lens Camera icon in the search bar.

