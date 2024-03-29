New tumor mapping technology shows potential to significantly impact cancer research





Published on Friday, March 29, 2024

A new technology developed at the University of Chicago has been recognized for its potential to have a major impact on basic and clinical cancer research.

Nicholas Chebrier, assistant professor of molecular engineering at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, recently won the Duckworth Family Commercial Promise Award for his proposal for spatial molecular mapping of the tumor microenvironment.

The proposal was selected from a pool of submissions and reviewed by teams from the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center (UCCCC) and the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, as well as outside experts. Judging criteria included commercial potential, researchers, innovation, and scientific merit, as well as the feasibility of milestones and future plans.

Dr. Chevrier's proposal for a spatial profiling platform has demonstrated the potential to have a major impact on basic and clinical cancer research. This will allow analysis of the tumor microenvironment to yield new biomarkers for diagnosis and prognosis, candidate therapeutic targets, and fundamental insights into cancer biology. said Kunle Odunsi, Director, Oncology Chair, and AbbVie Foundation Distinguished Service Chair. Professor.

This technology, which combines DNA microarrays and next-generation sequencing, enables the processing of small to large samples, from standard biopsies to whole-mount human organs and model organisms. The platform prototype outperformed currently available commercial platforms in all metrics tested, including sensitivity, surface area, resolution, and cost.

One immediate use of this may be to study, for the first time, the spatial characteristics of tumors across large cohorts of cancer patients, Chevrier said. By doing so, you can look for features that correlate with good or bad results.

One future goal is to make this platform compatible with archived biological specimens stored in hospitals, allowing researchers to retrospectively study large cohorts of patients with known outcomes. It is to do. This can help determine why a drug works for certain patient groups but not others.

Alternatively, the ability to view large numbers of samples in a format that allows analysis of entire tumors rather than just small biopsies may lead to the discovery of previously unknown spatial and molecular features of cancer lesions. Chevrier added. . It can also be used to devise new therapeutic targets that can be tested or investigated.

In each of these use cases, Chevrier recognized the potential for this technology to have broader applications beyond laboratory research. That's how we got here, said Chevrier, who also co-founded Flexomics in 2019. Last month, the startup won a two-year, $2 million Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Human Genome Research Institute to further develop its core single-cell screen. Technology for new applications.

Chevrier said his lab typically starts with very basic questions and applies the basic findings to further translational research.

Chevrier said the funding from the Commercial Promise Award will help focus work around the proposal from a more translational angle from the beginning. In the future, we hope to make greater use of specimens from patients and human donors to more closely link basic research to what benefits patients.

As for next steps, Chevrier said the immediate goal is to establish a robust protocol for the platform and make it ready for use as a commercial kit or service platform. He has established a working relationship with industry partner Agilent Technologies to support this, and has also benefited from an excellent working relationship with Ben Shogan, a gastrointestinal surgeon at the University of Chicago Medicine. Benchmarking the technique in whole-organ human colon cancer sections. level.

// University of Chicago Medical Center Director Tom Duckworth and his wife, Connie, contributed more than $1 million to establish the Duckworth Family Cancer Fund at the University of Chicago School of Medicine in 2019, creating a partnership between UCCCC and the Polsky Center. We expanded our partnership.

