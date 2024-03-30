Google Podcasts will end soon, prompting users to switch to YouTube Music





Google will shut down its Podcasts app in the US within the next few days. The company has begun warning app users that they must migrate their subscriptions to YouTube Music by April 2 to follow and stream their favorite shows going forward. Users who don't migrate right away still have time to do so, but after this date they will no longer be able to stream directly from the Podcasts app.

The Google Podcasts app has been installed more than 500 million times on Android devices worldwide and has been around for more than 5 years, providing a simple, streamlined interface to search, follow, and listen to podcasts, as well as tools to add podcasts via RSS feeds. We have provided it. Unfortunately for fans of the app, the tech giant announced last September that it would begin winding down its podcast app in early 2024 as part of broader plans to centralize its audio services with YouTube.

In 2020, YouTube Music proposed a similar migration strategy to wean music listeners away from Google Play Music ahead of its closure that year. However, until recently, YouTube Music wasn't ready to support podcasts, which kept the Google Podcasts app around for years. By the end of 2023, YouTube Music will be able to support podcasts worldwide, and in February it will be able to upload RSS feeds.

The move to move podcasting to YouTube could help Google become a bigger player in the space. The reason for this is not only to consolidate Google's efforts and strengthen its focus, but also because of the increased interest in his podcast, a video that was already popular on YouTube. For example, Spotify this week signed a deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) to offer video podcasts to the streaming app's U.S. users, after announcing a test of video podcasts in 11 other markets around the world in early March.

The end date of Google Podcasts in the US was first noticed by Bleeping Computer, with a Google Sites support page confirming that US users will only be able to use the Podcasts app until the end of March 2024 . In addition to the in-app pop-up, Google is giving users additional time to save their subscription by allowing them to use the app's export feature until July 2024.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but after publication said it was still “tracking” toward an April 2 timeline for the U.S., but had not yet shared a timeline for the rest of the world. The answer was that it had not.

However, according to a previous statement, Google Podcasts will be phased out globally in 2024.

Updated March 29, 2024, 5:00 PM ET with Google Comments.

