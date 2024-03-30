Google Chrome warning issued to all Windows users





If you're one of the more than 1 billion users of Google Chrome on Windows, you've been warned to update your browser now.

Serious warning to 1 billion Chrome users

Jaap Ariens/Nulfoto

Google Chrome dominates the desktop browser market, which means it's the default for over 1 billion Windows users. Google's last Chrome security update was pretty modest. Yes, there were some patches in the mix, but nothing too exciting. More interesting news is Windows Hello sign-on by default. However, normalcy has now been restored and further urgent update alerts have been issued. So the usual advice applies: update Chrome as soon as possible.

Stable channel 123.0.6312.86/.87 contains an important security fix for CVE-2024-2883 and also includes three high-risk fixes. As described by Google, the critical severity issue allows an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the underlying platform with a user's privileges during the course of normal browsing.

More from FORBES Google's new AI search is horribly wrong – M is for malware By Zak Doffman

In short, this means that a maliciously constructed web page could exploit vulnerabilities in your PC's memory and give attackers access.

Google doesn't release too many details about such security issues until users have had time to update their browsers. Once exposed, the clock starts ticking and the risk of exploitation increases. However, Google says that in critical cases he aims to distribute patches to all Chrome users within 30 days, which shows the urgency.

The type of vulnerability seen here is known as a use-after-free, meaning that a pointer to a memory location on the device is not cleared even after the memory is freed. A pointer to currently free memory can be exploited by an attacker as part of an attack chain. There is no indication that this current vulnerability has been exploited yet. Two of the three high-risk vulnerabilities patched are also UAF.

Kaspersky explains that dynamic memory is repeatedly reallocated, so programs must constantly check which sections of the heap are free and which are occupied. Here the header helps to refer to the allocated memory area. Each header contains the starting address of the corresponding block. UAF bugs occur when programs do not properly manage these headers.

More from FORBES Yes, you can export your WhatsApp chats to Telegram, but it's prohibited Written by: Zak Doffman

In that case, if the program allocates the same chunk of memory to another object (such as data entered by an attacker), the dangling pointer will now refer to this new set of data. In other words, UAF vulnerabilities allow code replacement. This means tricking the device into running malicious code.

Chrome should be set to update automatically, but as with all apps and platforms, if there are critical patches, make sure the updates are downloaded and installed, and if they aren't. You will need to manually update it as soon as it becomes available.

you have been warned

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2024/03/29/google-chrome-warning-microsoft-windows-10-windows-11-free-upgrade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos