



Fort Irwin, California –

The dark, empty conference room at Fort Irwin's National Training Center suddenly lit up and a brigadier general appeared. Gen. John Stanley, deputy commander of the 75th Army Reserve Innovation Command, entered and called on all soldiers wearing the 75th patch to crowd around him and his command staff. “Project Convergence is our culminating event,” Stanley told the select soldiers participating in this cutting-edge exercise. “You are the connective tissue between the Army and its Department of Defense partners…you can add value to the Army transformation enterprise by identifying practical solutions to novel ideas that codify future military doctrine. The nods of the combatants gathered in the bleak workshop silently affirmed that they were already putting Stanley's words into practice. In early March, approximately 40 soldiers from the 75th U.S. Army worked in the desert at Fort Irwin with various Army commands and defense contractors to evaluate emerging technologies during Project Convergence Capstone 4. and strengthened it. This U.S. Army-sponsored experiment encouraged military personnel across the United States. For military branches and allies to shape the future of warfare from the tactical to the strategic level. “The PC-C4 brings cutting-edge technology to realistic scenarios in which the Army may face an ever-evolving adversary,” said Stanley, who was just promoted in February. “The 75th USARIC applies our military experience and civilian expertise to help our partners improve their systems and equipment.” It stands out among other Army Reserve units through its unique mission set that requires skilled soldiers. As part of the Army Transformation Project, the 75th USARIC provides specialized capabilities to solve the Army's toughest problems. Its members are experienced professionals specializing in robotics, biotechnology, project management, cybersecurity, machine learning, and other cutting-edge fields. This two-star headquarters of his is divided into his two groups and his 16 detachments, and has approximately 500 soldiers, many of whom are now managers or executives at Fortune 500 companies. Working at the level. Some are founders of their own technology startups. Approximately one in five soldiers in the 75th USARIC has a Ph.D., and many more have master's degrees and his IT certification. “75th Regiment members easily translate complex discussions between scientists, engineers, and Soldiers on the ground,” said Andrew Miller, 75th Regiment USARIC Support Group Innovation Officer. says Lt. Col. “We assess network issues and technical challenges during the design phase, integrate solutions, and improve team performance during the execution phase.” In his private capacity, Miller works with software, hardware, and cloud His services have served as a project manager for some of the world's leading companies. His corporate background helped secure a leadership role in the 75th's partnership with the Army Research Laboratory's Deep Autonomous Reconnaissance and Target Sensing Program. DARTS integrates sensing and automation technologies to generate precise targeting information. Miller and several 75th USARIC Soldiers worked with his DARTS development team through PC-C4 to see first-hand how the system performs in simulated battlefield scenarios. “It is extremely beneficial for the 75th to support this program with PC-C4,” said Jeffrey Hauser, who is a principal investigator at DARTS. “The Army Research Laboratory is full of scientists and engineers who excel at developing cutting-edge technology for the military. Not only do the 75th Soldiers here speak the language of those in Army operations, but they also ask questions that my team might not have otherwise considered. These curious innovators have extended their services to future vertical lifts, a key priority of the Army Transformation Project. The FVL cross-functional team aims to modernize Army aviation by improving speed, range, and coordination for decisive action in a variety of operational environments. Programs within the scope of FVL-CFT include advanced rotorcraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and even autonomous helicopters. Two 75th U.S. Army soldiers from Headquarters Huntsville Detachment actively participated in the design team for the K1000ULE, an ultra-long-endurance unmanned aircraft system led by Klaus Hamdani Aerospace. “The first and perhaps most important step we took during Project Convergence was to build closer relationships through face-to-face conversations,” said Lt. Col. Omega Marks, 75th USARIC Innovation Officer. Ta. “By participating in these technical discussions, we [K1000ULE] Proved its contribution to future vertical lifts. [Kraus Hamdani] The aerospace team believes the 75th can enhance the K1000ULE's capabilities by identifying potential problems and providing viable solutions. ” Marks also serves as a cybersecurity evaluator for a company contracted by the U.S. State Department, joining her noncommissioned officer counterpart, Sergeant Martin. Christopher Wright, 75th USARIC Huntsville Detachment Noncommissioned Officer, assisting with K1000ULE capability enhancement. “Many of his 11 technologies we saw [at PC-C4] I benefited greatly from the thorough analysis of potential cyber threats,” said Wright, who works as a senior security engineer for a Fortune 100 company. By including us in monitoring, networking, and electronic countermeasures issues, we addressed issues that could harm performance or, worse, allow adversaries to exploit our technology. Most of the 75th US soldiers at Fort Irwin attacked PC-C4 with innovative solutions at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels, while also promoting a climate of change along the spiritual plane. There were also people. Col. Ken Harris (Chaplain), command chaplain of the 75th USARIC, initially came to Fort Irwin to provide religious support to his fellow 75th soldiers. His invitations to attend chapel services at their garrison and seek guidance through prayer or request spiritual counseling in captivity were extended to military and civilian personnel from France, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. It fascinated both people. Harris, a Lutheran minister and an associate at a Fortune 500 financial services company, said: “I pray with our allies who work around the world to protect freedoms, including religious freedom.'' I was lucky to be able to do that.” “Peace can be achieved through strength. Strength can be strengthened through the interoperability of advanced technologies…Peace through strength can also be built by strengthening relationships with our brothers and sisters in arms.” Stanley and his command team believe that fostering these relationships will redefine the 75th Army USARIC's role in ensuring the Army dominates any battlespace against any adversary. “No. 75 earned his spot on Project Convergence by identifying solutions that improve processes across multiple domains,” he said. “The future 75th USARIC mission will enable the Army of 2030 and design the Army of 2040 by who we engage with and how we help them achieve their objectives with PC-C4.” The way will be opened.”

