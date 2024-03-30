RCS coming to iPhone this fall, Google promotional images leaked





Photo: Florence Ion/Gizmodo

Rich Communication Services (RCS) are already gaining traction on Android smartphones, which have over 1 billion users. This number could rise further by fall, as Google claims Apple will be joining the RCS party.

The Google Messages page lists the benefits of RCS and, as first spotted by 9to5Google on Thursday, also happened to include a slide saying the feature is coming to iPhones as well.

The now-deleted slide states that Apple announced it will adopt RCS in the fall of 2024.

Google and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the deleted slides.

Apple already started work on implementing RCS compatibility in its next iPhones last year, but this is the first mention of when this momentous event will happen. Apple always releases new iPhones in the fall, so the timing seems appropriate. This could be one of the many announcements about new iOS 18 features coming at Apple's WWDC in June.

What this means for Android and iPhone users may be the end of the green and blue bubble drama. This doesn't mean that the different colored bubbles will go away or that your Android phone will have access to iMessage. When an Android user texts someone on their iPhone, a green bubble appears. However, emoji reactions, receiving messages, high-resolution photos and videos, etc. may be available between the two devices.

The text was one of the points the Justice Department focused on when it decided to sue Apple for creating an iPhone monopoly. The complaint included an exchange between CEO Tim Cook and a person who described how difficult it was to send photos to his girlfriend, who uses an Android phone. Cook then said to the man, “Please buy your mom an iPhone.''

