The art of becoming a platform company

You don't have to be a technology-saturated startup to evolve into a platform company. Technology certainly smoothes the road. But just as important is understanding where and how to target your platform strategy, rather than applying it across the enterprise.

Surprisingly, 49% of 375 large companies recently analyzed by Accenture have no platform strategy at all. But companies shouldn't pursue a platform strategy just for the sake of having a platform, say the Accenture co-author team, led by Ram Ramalingam.

The good news is that it's never too late to pursue such a strategy. Even companies that didn't start their lives on the internet are more than capable of quickly adapting their platform strategies, the report says. The goal of a platform strategy is to share the costs and risks of major capital projects with customers, suppliers, and industry peers. Collaboration will also help participants gain insights to improve their offerings and expand their market reach.

Ten percent of the companies surveyed are what the coauthors call full-platform companies, meaning their entire business model is based on a platform strategy. During the study period from 2019 to 2022, 49% did not have a platform strategy.

Of particular interest to Ramalingam and his co-authors is the additional 41% of companies they call platform adopters, who use platform technology for a specific purpose, such as launching a new business or improving the customer experience. We are pursuing a platform strategy.

These targeted platform strategies are working well. We found that platform adopters generated an average of 2 percentage points higher profit margins than non-platform companies over the study period.

Successful platform adopters have three goals in mind:

Create entirely new customer experiences. Develop new business models. It uniquely combines business and technology capabilities to deliver value and ease of use to all participants.

Innovative thinking that combines parts of a business creates innovative platform initiatives, the Accenture team says. They point to Nike's experience with a platform strategy that aggregates customer-facing services and provides a hub for athletes through its Training Club and Run Club applications. They explain that this unique community provides Nike customers with a more sophisticated experience. The platform strategy is also a step forward for Nike, allowing the company to gain valuable data insights and offer more personalized products and services, as well as break down existing features and create personalized services such as inventory visibility. You can also offer business to his partner as.

Bottom line: Since adopting a platform strategy, Nike has seen its digital business increase from 10% to 24% of its total brand revenue.

Resilience to change, an elusive pursuit for the majority of businesses, is more easily attainable for platform adopters. They demonstrate higher levels of resilience across nearly every measure, including financial discipline, technology, sustainability, sales, supply chain and operations. This leads to sustainable improvements in everything from operational efficiency to speed to market and customer loyalty.

What does it take to evolve into a platform business? First of all, it may depend on a company's industry and business context, the Accenture co-authors stress. For example, some industries are better suited for platform businesses than others because of the presence of multiple user groups and the potential for network effects. Additionally, there may already be an existing platform ecosystem within your industry.

Importantly, organizations should have an open culture. Adopting the platform will require people to share knowledge in an open network environment, the co-authors advise.

Additionally, they caution that companies pursuing a platform strategy should be willing to build an ecosystem. Shifting to a platform business involves more than simply changing your business model. Building and nurturing a vibrant ecosystem of users and partners is key.

