Zee cuts head count at Bangalore innovation center by 50% amid cost-cutting measures





Following senior-level departures, Zee Entertainment has reduced headcount at its Bangalore-based Technology and Innovation Center in a bid to cut costs. The Technology & Innovation Center (TIC) structure has been reduced by approximately 50 percent following guidance from the Board of Directors during the Monthly Management Mentorship (3M) program.

The company emphasized that these measures are aimed at optimizing resources and establishing a cost-effective structure to sustain growth. Additionally, the company announced a strategic reorganization of its revenue division, which will now be directly supervised by the MD and CEO.

Recent changes at TIC reflect the company's strategic focus on cost efficiency while maintaining productivity and competitiveness. These actions follow the unwinding of the company's merger with Sony earlier this year.

The company initially made strategic changes in its broadcast revenue division, accepting the resignation of Rahul Johri, who had led revenue and monetization for three years. Later, Nitin Mittal, president of technology and data, also resigned.

The company has announced that Amrit Thomas (Data Science), Kishore Krishnamurthy (Engineering), Bhushan Koleli (Products), and Vishal Somani (Enterprise and Content Technology) will serve as interim President, Digital Business & Platforms. He announced that he will report directly to Mr. Amit Goenka.

