Build AI with a conscience – Sponsored content

From Capitol Hill to the forefront of AI research, Daniela Amodeis' journey is reshaping the AI ​​industry.

Daniela Amodei, president and co-founder of Anthropic

How do you create ethical products in a field where the very definition of ethics is constantly changing, legal rules are still being developed, and technology itself is evolving at an incredible rate?

This question led brothers Daniela and Dario Amodei to co-found Anthropic, an AI company focused on safety and research. The company happens to build some of the most powerful large-scale language models (LLMs) and work with some of the world's largest companies. partner.

I started my career in international development, working on issues such as poverty assessment, conflict mitigation, and global health, says Daniela Amodei. Her diverse experience ranges from political campaigns on Capitol Hill to leading teams across sectors at startups such as Stripe and her OpenAI. It was her co-founder and her brother Dario, who has a background in neuroscience and computational biology, who first exposed her to the field of AI.

Amodeis and some of their early Anthropic colleagues previously worked at OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. However, the question is how to ensure the future safety of AI. It motivated them to try on their own. In a recent article in the New York Times, author Kevin Roos reported that Anthropic staff feared the damage that future AI could do. Some liken themselves to a modern-day Robert Oppenheimer, weighing moral choices about powerful new technologies that could significantly change the course of history.

This is an incredible amount of weight to carry around on a daily basis. So how do you create ethical AI products and ensure that their power is used for good? At Anthropic, the answer is to build a secure AI company and, along with it, It's about building safe AI. The company does this by creating standards to guide its actions as a company and a constitution to train its LLM, known as Claude.

External engagement with these issues is central to our work. We believe that developing AI securely is a much broader project than Anthropic can tackle alone. Daniela Amodei, president and co-founder of Anthropic.

As for the business itself, Anthropic is a public benefit corporation and is required to prioritize social impact and stakeholder accountability, not just profits. The company also released an extensive, transparent document outlining its governance structure, called a “long-term benefit trust.” The document gives a committee of five financially disinterested experts the power to oversee and, if necessary, remove board members. Basically, Anthropic has built-in guardrails.

We hope that the transition to more powerful AI systems will be positive for society and the economy as a whole. For this reason, much of our research is focused on exploring ways to better understand systems under development, reduce risks, and develop AI systems that are steerable, interpretable, and safe. Amodei says.

This kind of thinking is influencing how Anthropic builds safety into its AI models. Anthropic employs a training methodology that has become known as Constitutional AI. This technique uses a written constitution, rather than subjective human feedback, to teach the model values ​​and limits and train it to be harmless. As a result, compared to other popular LLMs, Claude is much more reluctant to perform certain tasks. AI models themselves cannot be self-aware. However, due to Claude's training, he can sometimes be heard sounding almost embarrassed.

As an AI system, I have no subjective feelings or emotions, Claude said in an interview. But I was created to be helpful, harmless, and honest.

These three words, useful, harmless, and honest, recur every time Claude is encouraged to reach the limits of the principles he has learned. And while Claude refuses to talk about its training (sorry, I don't really have detailed insight into my own training process or constitution), Antropic says that its constitution: It states that it is a constantly evolving document drawn from a wide range of sources, including: United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Apple's Terms of Service.

Amodei said a better understanding of the technology will be important to ensure the industry as a whole is developed safely and responsibly. This applies not only to the general public but also to policy makers and civil society.

One reason for this constitutional training approach is that AI trained by AI is easier to scale. And scale is one of the goals of anthropology. To test whether the principles of AI hold, we need to develop increasingly powerful models. The main method is scaling. However, this requires increasing both the number of users who can teach the model with queries and the amount of computational power behind it.

Pursuing AI at scale also raises other ethical issues. All that computing power has an environmental cost. It requires the involvement of one of the few technology companies that have access to that privilege. And as the user base grows, malicious humans may try to subvert the trained principles of the model and use it for some nefarious purpose.

But these questions are unique to AI, regardless of who is building it, and Anthropic is, of course, just one of many companies creating powerful LLMs.

External engagement with these issues is central to our work. We believe that developing AI safely is a much broader project than one that humanity should undertake alone, Amodei emphasizes. Our hope is that by being transparent about the risks that are occurring, we can motivate broader efforts to explore potential solutions.

If AI models are trained only by people who don't care about ethics, the AI ​​models will be immoral at best. The humanities belief is that we cannot make AI safe at this point unless we develop safe AI. And we cannot secure our future at the technological frontier until we reach that frontier ourselves.

