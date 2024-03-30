AI accelerates development and the race for brain-computer interfaces begins





Each company in the BCI space has slightly different ideas and methods for reading and processing human brain signals.

Synchron has just finished following a 10th patient who has spent 12 months using its device and is preparing for a large-scale clinical trial that will allow it to read brain signals. A stent is inserted into the jugular vein and brain signals are read.

The advantage of stents is that they can be inserted as a minimally invasive procedure. The downside is that the stent is not inserted directly into the brain, so it doesn't receive as many brain signals, making it difficult for the patient to control the computer.

Precision Neuroscience, which just started the FDA process, is taking a different approach. The company plans to make a small slit in the skull and insert a set of ultra-thin electrodes. The company is also testing the device in a novel way: recruiting neurosurgery patients to temporarily test the product during surgery. Precision then performs a series of tests on the patient, collecting valuable data that also helps doctors perform surgery.

Founded in 2008, Blackrock Neurotech has been testing its implants longer than its competitors and may be the first to get a device approved by the FDA. The company's device is placed directly in the brain, giving patients high-fidelity control. However, scar tissue can build up around the sensor, degrading the signal, and devices often last only a few years.

Neuralinks devices work differently. The sensors that collect brain data are fibers thinner than a human hair. The company has developed a surgical robot that inserts sensors into the motor cortex. Devices like Blackrocks use cables, but the device can send signals wirelessly to your computer.

There are other startups out there, some struggling in stealth mode. Max Hodak, co-founder and first president of Neuralinks, left in 2021 to start his own computer and interface company called Science.

