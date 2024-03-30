Google appears to have leaked Apple's plans to introduce RCS to iPhones





June Wang/ZDNET

The iOS vs. Android debate will never end, but texting between the two platforms will be vastly improved thanks to Apple's reluctant adoption of RCS messaging. Apple announced in November 2023 that RCS would be introduced to iOS in 2024, but they didn't know when after that.

I'll get a little more specific here, but it's not from Apple.

Google recently published a new Google Messages landing page on its Android website, briefly showing that RCS Messaging will be coming to iOS later this year. Given that iOS 18 is also scheduled to arrive later this year, it seems all but confirmed that the new messaging standard will be available to iPhone 16 owners first. This coincides with Apple releasing new features once a year instead of throughout the year like Google.

Related article: Apple finally adds iOS home screen functionality that Android has offered for 15 years

The now-deleted statement read: “Apple has announced that it will adopt RCS in the fall of 2024, which will improve the messaging experience for everyone.”

Apple has not made any such announcement, nor has it disclosed what devices RCS will be installed on.

What exactly do we mean by “a better messaging experience for everyone”? Currently, users can send text messages between two operating systems, but there are no input indicators or read receipts, and images and videos are sent in low resolution, and color differences in chat bubbles are often exploited. RCS doesn't solve the bubble color problem, but it could potentially address everything else.

In November 2023, Apple said RCS “offers a better interoperability experience compared to SMS and MMS.” The company added that RCS, in conjunction with iMessage, “will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-seems-to-have-leaked-apples-timeframe-for-bringing-rcs-to-the-iphone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos