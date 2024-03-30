An incredible $600 discount makes Google's 512GB Pixel 7 Pro a limited-time deal





When does a $499.99 phone get stolen? After all, that's more than the list price of the most affordable 5G phones on the market. But for the Pixel 7 Pro, this is a very reasonable price to pay for a 512GB storage variant that is in new, unused, unopened, undamaged condition and comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty. Obviously this is not one of the following: Google's latest and greatest Android device, and with a total of three of his Pixel 9 models coming soon (and of course the Pixel 8a mid-ranger just around the corner), who hesitates to cough? It's no wonder that there are. Oldies with Tensor G2 require 5 Benjamins. The problem is, this oldie, with 512 gigs of internal storage space, used to cost a whopping $1,099. That means you can currently save an incredible $600 with Woot. Just a few days ago, the same Amazon-owned e-tailer was charging $590 for an unlocked 512GB Pixel 7 Pro, and at that point we were wondering if a bigger discount than $510 was planned. We had serious doubts.

But we highly recommend you come here now and take advantage of new and improved deals while you can. As a reminder, Woot has made it clear that this won't last long, limiting all purchases to one unit per customer and emphasizing that supplies are limited.

In theory, the “Prime Appreciation Day” promotion should run until April 10th, but realistically that won't be possible. That's because the same device with the same storage configuration would currently cost at least $110 more to buy directly from Woot's parent company, Amazon.

The new and improved Pixel 8 Pro is of course significantly more expensive, but the same is true for the smaller Pixel 8 model, which actually only comes with 256 GB of storage. Just to be clear, the Pixel 7 Pro is not only larger than its non-Pro successor, but also sharper as far as the display is concerned, better equipped in terms of camera capabilities, and has additional features. Excellent in terms of multitasking skills. 4 gigs of RAM.

The outdated Tensor G2 processor is still a major weakness, but at $499.99 you can probably learn to live with that compromise when almost everything else is so good.

