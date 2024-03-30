Zee cuts technology & innovation center by 50%





As more and more viewers rapidly migrate to digital television and the free-to-air (FTA) service DD FreeDish, cable operators are under increasing pressure to survive and the hundreds of thousands of people employed in the field. Uncertainty about the future of people is a major concern.

Over the past year, conflicts between cable operators and broadcasters/OTT platforms have intensified, leading to several lawsuits.

Cable operators are seeking help to weather the OTT storm and channel price hikes post NTO 3.0, with many arguing that TRAI's rate regulations are binding only on cable operators and claims that they do not have the freedom to create their own channels. bouquet.

Exchange4media spoke to industry experts who say that with DD FreeDish's growth accelerating and OTT platforms offering better content, cable TV is definitely facing an existential threat. It means.

“The cable TV industry is in decline and struggling to survive, and one of the main reasons for this is the dramatic price increases for TV channels by broadcasters over the past four to five years. Mandatory packaging also deprives consumers of choice, forcing them to choose bouquets that have channels other than drivers.

“Another reason is that the TRAI customs regulations, which do not apply to OTT applications and free dishes, have left the DPOs (distribution platform operators) with no freedom to make their bouquets, which can now be imposed on them by broadcasters. The infiltration provisions built into the RIO may impact consumers,” said a senior industry expert.

Experts also say that while consumers are moving toward OTT applications because they can provide content whenever they want, broadcasters are not allowing MSOs to offer such capabilities to linear cable TV consumers. I also think that it is not.

“Content parity is the biggest hurdle. Broadcasters who offer all the great and diverse content on their OTT applications to attract customers on the platform, “We are not providing content. There is a lack of good content on terrestrial television, forcing customers to choose other media,” said another industry source.

He added that the Programming Code, which determines the quality of content, applies to linear TV, but not OTT and FreeDish.

Another issue plaguing cable operators is the need to regulate DD FreeDish. Unencrypted set-top boxes make it impossible to measure the adoption rate of DD FreeDish and also facilitate piracy, experts said.

He said, “FreeDish provides content on an unencrypted platform, while all other media is encrypted in accordance with DAS guidelines.”

The Indian television industry has multiple screen options, from pay TV including cable TV (LCO and MSO), DTH and HITS, to free TV or FTA services offered exclusively by DD FreeDish in India, and connected TV.

The number of multiple system operator (MSO) registrations fell by 43% to 998 at the end of 2023, according to data from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). The 1702 registrations in 2020 decreased to 998 in 2023.

However, the number of FTA members is expected to increase from 40 million in 2020 to 45 million in 2023, and reach 50 million by 2026.

“This reduction in MSOs is on account of non-renewal/cancellation/abandonment of registration as per instructions from TRAI in guidelines distributed in December 2022,” the report said.

As of December 2023, the Indian market is served by four paid DTH providers and one free DTH provider. Dish TV, Tata Play, Airtel DTH, Sun Direct, DD FreeDish.

According to available data, the number of DTH subscribers also witnessed a consistent decline of 1 million per year from 2020 to 2023. In 2020, there were 56 million cases, and in 2023, there were 53 million cases.

According to TRAI data, the number of cable TV subscribers declined by 2 million from 64 million in 2022 to 62 million in 2023. Since 2020, the number of cable TV subscribers has decreased by 10 million. In 2020, it was 72 million people, but it has been consistently decreasing since 2020.

However, industry analyst Karan Taurani said that while the cable TV industry may see a gradual decline every year, it will still coexist with free TV.

“The cable TV industry will coexist with FreeDish. If you look at the industry as a whole, 75-80% of all linear TV households are still pay TV, and only 20% are free TV households. Yes, people While free-TV households are growing at a faster pace as they move to cord-cutting, pay-TV households decline more modestly by about 3-4% each year, but despite this decline, they It continues to be the majority,” he said.

In February this year, Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology called on the central government to create a level playing field for all broadcasting services.

The parliamentary committee said in its report that the cable television industry has been in steady decline, largely due to significant increases in the prices of pay TV channels (by as much as 600% in some cases) by Parliament. He said he was struggling to survive. Broadcasting station for the last 4-5 years.

According to the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), broadcasters create a bouquet of channels (including 1-2 driver channels and about 7-8 unpopular channels) and provide the same bouquet to MSOs and DTH players at a minimum. Request to sell to 90 channels. Achieve % of your subscriber base without breaking the bouquet.

A parliamentary committee has pointed out that MSOs will not be able to earn incentives unless 90% of their subscribers subscribe to Bouquet as is, which means that the public will not be able to receive incentives if they do not subscribe to 7 channels, including English channels and sports channels (where important events take place). That means paying for ~8 unnecessary channels. (only 2-3 months out of the year).

