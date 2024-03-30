Google may have accidentally revealed when Apple would add RCS to iPhones





What you need to know Google has added a section to the Google Messages landing page revealing when Apple will support RCS messaging on iPhone. Google has since removed the section from its landing page, but the information remains available through screenshots and the wayback machine. Apple has announced that RCS Messaging will be coming to iPhones later this year, while Google has revealed in promotional materials that it will specifically be available in fall 2024.

Google finally won its battle with Apple last year when the Cupertino-based company agreed to support RCS messaging on iPhones later this year. Well, it looks like Google has leaked his Apple timeline regarding his use of RCS on iOS. In a new landing page for Google Messages, the company shared that his Apple “plans to adopt his RCS in the fall of 2024.” After a few hours, references to this timeline were permanently removed from this landing page.

In fact, the entire section where Apple revealed plans to support RCS messaging this fall has been removed. In it, Google described RCS Messaging as “hi-res, goodbye blur” and noted the improved quality of photos and videos shared via RCS compared to SMS and MMS.[機能をもっと見る]Clicking the button expanded the RCS spotlight, with Google outlining Apple's timeline for messaging standards support.

The section about Apple's upcoming RCS support on the Google Messages landing page looked like this before it was removed:

(Image source: Google)

Now, that entire section is gone from the very same Google Messages landing page. Although this section was only open to the public for a few hours, it was partially captured by the Wayback Machine. Initially, the spotlight was on three main features: customization, photomoji, and RCS. In the live version of the landing page, only the first two sections remain, and smaller sections about other features remain below them.

It looks like Google may have accidentally leaked Apple's timeline, which isn't all that surprising. Apple's original schedule of “late next year,” referring to late 2024, already appeared to coincide with the fall. iOS 18 is scheduled to be released in the fall of 2024, so there was already a possibility that RCS messages would be supported from that OS upgrade. Thanks to Google's misstep, that seems all but confirmed, but that may change now that this reference has been removed.

RCS Messaging makes it easy to send text messages between iPhone and Android smartphones with high-quality photos and videos, read receipts, typing indicators, better group chat support, and more.

Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted partner in the Android world

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/apps-software/google-messages-website-rcs-ios-reference The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos