Zee lays off 50% staff at Bangalore-based Technology & Innovation Center





Zee Entertainment on Friday announced that it has reduced the size of its Technology & Innovation Center (TIC) by around 50% following the recommendations of a special committee. The committee conducted a thorough assessment of various business areas and urged the company to streamline its operations accordingly.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) in an official statement said that the MD & CEO has increased the strength of TIC staff to 50% to achieve a cost-effective structure for the Bengaluru-based technology solutions business arm of the company. % reduction.

Although the company did not disclose the exact number of employees affected by the move, a PTI report notes that ZEEL in its latest annual report said, “The center has over 650 engineers. “This gives us an unparalleled advantage in the race to win.” digital ecosystem.

ZEEL has formed a monthly executive mentorship called the 3M Program to guide and enable management teams to achieve key performance indicators.

ZEEL said in a statement that based on the guidance received from the board during the recently implemented 3M program, MD & CEO (Punit Goenka) has reduced the structure of TIC by about 50 per cent and streamlined its scope of work. .

Going forward, TIC will continue to focus more on enhancing its entire content creation, distribution and monetization process by leveraging technology-driven tools to gain deeper insights into consumer preferences. Stated.

We focus on creating great content that is rich and engaging for our audience. We have a huge responsibility to meet the expectations of billions of viewers around the world and continue to win their hearts. Achieving this requires a combination of creative approaches, deep consumer insights and futuristic technology.” Goenka.

ZEEL announced earlier this week that the committee had conducted a detailed analysis of the TIC, which had an expenditure of about Rs 600 crore last year.

The committee recommended reducing TIC spending by 50 percent for the 2024-25 financial year and leveraging its services to enhance companies' content development, distribution and monetization approaches.

Although TIC has developed a significant level of technology and tools, it needs to focus on return on investment, the company said.

The committee further advised management to remain focused on its core expertise, ethos and DNA. Utilize TIC's services to enhance your content development and distribution process.

Management also advised the company to leverage TIC's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools to gain deeper insights into consumer profiles.

ZEEL recently announced a strategic reorganization of its revenue areas, directly driven by the MD and CEO.

Earlier this month, during an investor conference call, Chairman Zee said that since 2020, ZEEL's performance has been affected by the industry-wide macro slowdown, temporary issues, and management bandwidth constraints due to merger activities.

The board also decided to closely monitor the business model and plans presented by the company's MD and CEO, who has laid out a roadmap to improve the performance and efficiency of each business to achieve higher EBITDA. provided.

Gee had previously announced a merger with Sony Pictures Network India that would create a $10.5 billion media entity in India. However, in January, the company's withdrawal from the Sony Group was canceled, and both parties became mired in litigation and arbitration.

ZEEL last month reported a 2.36 per cent decline in consolidated gross profit to Rs 2,073.36 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

