Green innovation: Hong Kong startup grows trillions of tiny algae as carbon capture technology to combat climate change





Most plants on Earth do the same, producing oxygen and energy for their own use in the process. However, microalgae have an amazing ability to absorb carbon dioxide compared to their mass. As such, Alcarbo and many of its competitors are racing to demonstrate that their microalgae operations can be scaled up enough to become a cost-effective carbon capture solution and help reduce anthropogenic climate change. .

Alcarbos' six-person team spent five months setting up the facility on a 150 square meter plot in Sanda, Yuen Long district, in early 2023. The location houses his two shipping containers with algae cultivation and harvesting equipment and water. All filtering systems are powered by solar panels. A wall of 12 algae photobioreactors nearby can absorb half a ton of carbon dioxide a year, even after accounting for electricity consumption and construction carbon emissions, Ng said.

However, Ng said the effect is far greater, as adding capacity increases carbon absorption capacity without significantly increasing carbon emissions. When you scale it up, you need to build more reactors.

Countries and companies around the world are pledging to reduce carbon emissions in line with pledges to curb global warming, and innovative solutions, including the use of algae to capture carbon dioxide, are helping these They are emerging to help you achieve your goals.

According to ENN Group, China's largest private company, natural algae, including both multicellular macroalgae and unicellular microalgae, annually convert approximately 95 billion tons of carbon dioxide into organic molecules, which are absorbed through photosynthesis. It is said to account for 47.5% of greenhouse gases. energy company.

According to ENN, one ton of microalgae absorbs about 2 tons of carbon dioxide and releases 1.3 tons of oxygen as it grows.

ENN started a research and development project on microalgae carbon uptake in 2007 with the aim of proving the technology's potential on an industrial scale.

Since then, ENN has built a microalgae demonstration base with a total area of ​​more than 3 acres in the desert area of ​​Dalad Banner in Ordos, western Inner Mongolia.

Hong Kong has so far proven to be a good base of operations for Alcalbo.

Mr Ng said it was a good demonstration location. It's a really good place for research and development. We also get to showcase our proof of concept to the world so they can see it in action.

Alcalbo received funding of HK$2.6 million (US$332,000) from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP), the City University of Hong Kong HK Tech 300 Fund and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University Micro Fund.

The company hopes to expand production capacity to 100 tons per year by next year. It would require 2,900 bioreactors spanning 3,500 square meters, about half the size of a professional football stadium, and would also include water storage tanks and filtration systems. Such a facility would absorb carbon dioxide equivalent to 90,000 square meters of forest, or about 13 soccer fields.

Mr Ng said he needed to look elsewhere to expand as rent and labor costs were too high in Hong Kong. Potential locations include mainland China, Vietnam, Pakistan, and the Middle East.

We want to have carbon capture sites in different regions around the world to capture at least the emissions that we are producing, he said.

Alcarbo is not the only startup in Hong Kong using microalgae as a decarbonization solution.

Another, AlGreen, combines carbon capture and air purification in one system. Rehaan Lulla, co-founder and chief technology officer, said the company is reaching out to companies and public institutions with the aim of making it available this year.

The company was admitted to the HKSTP Incubation Program in May 2022 and received HK$420,000 in funding after passing three milestone evaluations.

The startup plans to deploy a 1,000-liter bioreactor that will run exclusively on solar power later this year.

Algreen is currently exploring trial scale opportunities in Hong Kong as well as the Greater Bay Area, which Lula said is somewhat of a challenge. Since Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area cities share similar climate patterns, parallel microalgae growth patterns are possible when replicating our technology in the Greater Bay Area.

Before all of this is possible, Algreen will need to replicate the study results at a pilot scale, which will be greatly enhanced by local strategic partnerships, Lula said.

The main problem with microalgae as a carbon capture technology is harvesting, which requires expensive equipment, said Professor Li Ning of the School of Life Sciences at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

There are so many different types of microalgae production systems around the world, he said. Most of it is used for research and educational purposes rather than commercial purposes. This means that these systems are expensive and not economically viable, especially for carbon sequestration purposes.

International companies working on microalgae as a means of decarbonization include London-based startup Brilliant Planet. The company aims to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by growing native marine algae on land in coastal desert areas.

Brilliant Planets chief operating officer Piers Mudd said the business initially focused on marine microalgae for the production of animal feed. Later, research into the power of photosynthesis and studies of carbon-rich algae species pivoted the business to focus on carbon.

The company says its Brilliant Planets facility can capture 30 times more carbon annually than equivalent forest land without competing for productive land.

In July, Brilliant Planet announced it would remove 1,500 tonnes of carbon by 2027 at a demonstration facility planned in Morocco for the global technology company Bloc.

Block purchased desert algae carbon removal from Brilliant Planet through Watershed Marketplace, an enterprise climate platform where companies can purchase carbon removal options.

Brilliant Planet currently operates a five-hectare pilot facility and plans to build its first commercial facility in 2027, capable of removing around 25,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. The company aims to remove 1 million tons per year by 2030.

But this is still small compared to the 37.4 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide the world emitted from energy production alone last year alone, according to the International Energy Agency.

Hundreds of billions of tons of carbon dioxide will need to be removed over the course of the 21st century to limit global warming to a critical threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and carbon capture technologies will be key to such efforts. The report states that United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

However, there are concerns about nature-based solutions such as algae, according to Standard Chartered's global research report “Seaweed: Kelp is a work in progress'' published on October 31.

One is additionality. This refers to whether the removal of greenhouse gas emissions would have been possible without nature-based solutions. The other is persistence. That is, whether the emissions are removed and stored for more than 25 years. Finally, there is the risk of double counting, which occurs when two or more holders claim the same carbon removal credits.

blue market [Ocean-based] According to the report, carbon credits are significantly smaller and less developed than land-based voluntary credits. In the absence of very strong government support and funding, carbon sequestration in seaweed farms is an additional activity rather than a core effort. Currently, selling carbon dioxide equivalent via nature-based carbon credits yields only about US$3. Microalgae have commercial potential beyond their ability to sequester carbon. Because there is no competition for farmland, it is considered one of the most promising sustainable sources of food, and companies such as Geb Impact are launching products based on its nutritional value.

ENN has also been experimenting with different product lines of microalgae it produces. The company added microalgae to chicken feed to produce Aiyowe brand eggs, which it claims have nutritional benefits over regular eggs, including increased vitamins and fatty acids. High-quality eggs are sold in mainland markets such as Beijing and Shanxi province.

Alcarbos Ng said microalgae can also be used as raw material for biofuels, supplements and cosmetics. But he's also well aware that his company's future depends on whether the price of carbon removal credits, the company's main product, rises significantly.

This is a long-term investment, he said, as the price of carbon credits is currently not very high. However, once our technology is developed, we will be able to sell carbon credits when the price of carbon credits increases. The income at that time will be very good.

