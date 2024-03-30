Gemini AI can now launch navigation apps on Android





Rabbit r1 is a mobile gadget that allows you to perform in-app actions. At least for now, no other AI product can do this. But I'm confident that iPhones and Android devices will have similar AI capabilities in the not-too-distant future. As AI models improve, useful in-app AI features will become available on mobile devices over time.

One such feature is currently rolling out to Gemini and Google Maps, and it's quite sophisticated. Google's generative AI products will not only display that information in a window when you ask for directions, but they will also be able to open Google Maps. This is already a great feature, and over time AI will replace voice assistants, especially on mobile devices.

According to 9to5Google, Google just released a Gemini update that enables commands like “Navigate to” on Android. [place]” or “take me” [x]”

When you give one of these commands, Gemini displays a route summary, map, distance information, and travel time. Gemini also includes a link to “Directions.” However, the new behavior concerns redirects to Google Maps.

Following this week's update, Gemini opens Google Maps with a route already specified. Gemini's integration with Google Maps is useful when driving. The AI ​​should be able to automatically start navigating to any destination you have in mind.

After a recent update, Gemini now works with Google Maps as well as Reminders and Calendar. According to the changelog, you can set reminders and calendar entries using voice.

You can now use your voice to set reminders and calendar entries in the Gemini app if the Workspace extension is turned on in the Gemini app settings. Availability of workspace extensions varies by country. For more information, please visit: https://support.google.com/gemini/answer/14579631#workspace_extension

Now, when you ask for directions, Gemini will automatically start navigating with Google Maps.

Updated voice commands and added automatic sending. You don't have to press the “send” button anymore.

Google Gemini can power the Google Assistant app on Android. Image source: Google

As 9to5Google points out, Gemini doesn't yet support music playback. But Google seems to hint that this feature is imminent, saying, “Media service providers: Podcasts, news, radio stations, and third-party music providers are currently not supported in Gemini.”

All of this may not sound like a big deal. This is similar to the basic functionality you'd expect from a product like Gemini, considering you can already issue similar commands to Google Assistant and Siri.

Also, these integrations are not the same as what you can do with Rabbit r1. This gadget can order food, book Uber rides, and even plan your trip, including the actual reservation. Gemini is not there yet. But when it comes to users learning how to use the app, Gemini has to start somewhere. Apps like Google Maps may be the place to do just that.

This feature is only available on Android devices, but that's not surprising. There, Google manages the operating system and apps. That said, it will be interesting to see if Google can adapt it to the iPhone. It would also be nice to see Gemini open her Waze or another navigation app on her Android smartphone if Google Maps isn't present.

