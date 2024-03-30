Copprium brings copper ink technology closer to market with UB guidance – Business and Entrepreneurial Partnership





BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brian Bischoff believes in copper ink.

Copper is more abundant and cheaper than silver, which currently dominates the multibillion-dollar conductive ink market. This is also what has traditionally been used in electronics over the past century.

But without the University at Buffalo, Bischoff says he never would have founded his copper ink startup, Copriam.

Not only was Copprium's patented copper ink technology developed in the labs of UB researchers, but the university also provided initial start-up funding and ongoing support and guidance.

“Without UB, it would be too risky to even try,” says Bischoff, founder and president of Copprium. “The initial investment required to start a company like this is impossible for the average entrepreneur. So this is a win-win all around. We have the support to grow the company. We look forward to bringing UB's technology to market.”

Founded in 2022, Copprium is a spin-out from UB's Business Entrepreneur Partnership (BEP) office that helps companies save money, accelerate research and development, and bring new products and services to market. and expanding Western New York's innovation economy. .

“While UB develops useful technology, we also create an environment where startups can thrive,” said Edward Tierney, UB resident entrepreneur and advisor to Coprium's board. “Universities do research for the sake of research, but science is only science if that research doesn't materialize. Universities therefore act as a bridge between a great idea and a great product that can help someone.” To do.”

Copprium operates out of the UB Incubator @ Baird in Amherst with seven employees and has been shipping free samples and receiving feedback over the past few months. The company now hopes to start shipping its products for revenue and raise funds through investors.

“We've learned a lot about the technology and the market, so next year is going to be a really exciting year,” Tierney says.

After graduating from UB in 2015 with an engineering degree and working with the university on a 3D printing startup, Bischoff joined Shenqiang Ren, then a professor of mechanical engineering, aerospace engineering and chemistry at UB. I was approached by Mr.

Ren wanted to determine whether there was a market for the conductive copper ink technology developed in his lab.

Conductive inks contain conductive materials that are specially formulated to allow electrical current to flow through them. They can form electrical pathways on a variety of surfaces, including paper, plastic, fabric, and even glass, and are used in solar panels, auto parts, and even medical devices.

Silver inks currently account for about 70% of the estimated $3.8 billion conductive ink market, but copper inks offer several advantages. In addition to low cost and availability, solderability is very important given that soldering is often used to join components and make electrical connections.

Additionally, Ren's copper ink collection is capable of low-temperature sintering, a thermal process that solidifies liquid at low temperatures, and can withstand corrosion and oxidation, which are challenges for other copper inks. His nanotechnology ink formulations can also be applied using 3D printing technology.

“We interviewed a lot of people for customer discovery and found there was a huge need for it,” Bischoff said.

Copprium's inks include the CuNano line, a pure copper link that is sintered at high temperatures, and the Hybrink line, a copper-silver hybrid that acts as a plug-and-play alternative to pure silver inks. The company has been shipping samples of both since last year and plans to begin shipping samples of its ZeroParticle line, a molecular-sized technology that can be applied to Internet of Things (IoT) devices, later this year.

The goal is to start generating revenue from the sample program by this summer.

“Brian has worked hard to move this technology from research to commercial institutions,” Tierney says. “It's like having a family recipe. The recipes you make at home and the ones you make in a commercial kitchen are completely different.”

First, Copprium received a grant from the Buffalo Innovation Accelerator Fund. The fund is administered by UB and supported by Empire State Development.

But UB's support didn't stop there.

BEP appointed Tierney to advise Bischoff on securing lab space, purchasing equipment and hiring staff, in addition to handling day-to-day tasks such as payroll and bookkeeping.

The university's Technology Transfer Office assisted with patent applications, and the Entrepreneurial Law Center assisted with trademark applications. Copprium currently owns one patent and his one trademark, with several others pending.

“Patent and trademark filings alone will cost more than most startups raise in their early stages,” Tierney says.

The Entrepreneurship Law Center also helped Copprium apply to become a Delaware C corporation, which provides certain tax benefits. Most start-up companies start as limited liability companies because of lower costs, but must convert to a C corp to obtain venture funding.

“Imagine you’re a startup and you find someone to invest in you, but you have to wait a few months to become a C corporation,” Tierney says. “There are all kinds of steps that are important but usually aren't discussed in the early stages of a startup. When you work with UB, everything is resolved.”

Copprium could have been used anywhere, but UB Incubator @ Baird made the most sense, Bischoff said. Located in Baird Research Park near North Campus, the facility will provide offices and laboratories to help commercialize the inventions of UB students, faculty, and other Western New York-based startups that collaborate with the university. Provide space.

“UB has all the resources it needs for that building,” Bischoff said. “And many of our interns are UB students, so it's great to be so close to campus.”

Copprium has been named a recipient of FuzeHub's Jeff Lawrence Innovation Fund and has received funding from sources other than UB. He also received the Innovation Award at the 2023 TechConnect World Innovation Conference in Washington, DC.

In total, the company has raised $325,000 in non-dilutive financing. This includes a recent $100,000 investment from UB through the Buffalo Innovation Seed Fund.

Bischoff now hopes the company can take the next step by beginning to approach potential investors for additional capital.

“We feel like we're in the right place at the right time,” Bischoff says. “This is the first company I've ever worked for that had an overwhelming number of inbound sales. Our pipeline is filling up naturally. So this is a very good indicator of where we're going. Masu.”

