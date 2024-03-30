Use Google Photos in WordPress posts





I've been using WP for decades, but suddenly got stuck trying to post images stored in Google Photos from my Android smartphone. Up until now I've always used a desktop computer and retrieved images from my local file system, but for now I only use my Android phone and Google Photos. I can associate my Google Photos account with my WP (self-hosted) account and can browse GP photos, but when I select a photo, the image appears greyed out in the post, and eventually appears in the post. will be done. It will time out and place an empty placeholder in your post.

In the end, I found that the attempt was successful if I first resized the image in GP (suggesting a size limit). However, I would like to be able to perform this step automatically. The default image size is set to approximately 1920 times. 1020, so it makes sense that all uploaded images would be resized to that target size. All my photos in GP are fairly large (usually 4000 x 3000 pixels), as is common on modern smartphones.

So I tried posting images using an Android app. This attempt was successful, but only pulled from the device (phone) repository, not the GP repository. Additionally, once you post (which worked for me since I can see the post live on the web), you can't actually “edit” the post using the app. Only the text content is displayed and a placeholder space appears where the image should be (when I select a small resized photo).

Finally, I was able to associate my GP account with my self-hosted WP site's login account, but I don't know where in the WP dashboard I can change or remove this association.

Edit and add – Following the last paragraph, I briefly accessed my desktop computer and accessed my site from there. However, I was unable to access or link my GP account. You can only insert images from Gallery or “Device” (desktop computer). So it's very unclear how exactly you were able to access GP from your smartphone. Links must be available worldwide.

This topic was modified 2 hours 25 minutes ago by steerpike58.Reason: Added details at the end

