How to set state values ​​in Google Sheets – Configuration





Hi, I'm new to Home Assistant and completely new to YAML. My problem is that I go to Google Sheets every day at 23:59 for my tumble dryer consumption. Google Sheets already works fine, but you don't need it because it records all your data. When I tried it with {{ states (sensor.tumble_dryer_energy) }}, Home Assistant not only saved the value, but returned the novel. Thank you for your cooperation.

states() should return what is in column 2 of the developer tools states.

And usually it's not a novel and very concise.

I don't really know what your particular sensor gives.

Can you go to the state in your dev tools and see what's being written to the state column? If not, you're doing something wrong.

If so, if you want something different, please paste a screenshot of the entire line and tell me what you want that line to say. If what you need is on that line, you can get it.

What does that mean?

The goal is to roll 11,46. The sensor is a Bosch Compact Plug that calculates consumption and displays wattage. thank you.

If you scroll down on the same page, there is a filter at the top of the column, so scroll to find your sensor.

However, this seems to indicate that the value I get with states() is 11,46.

What do I get instead?

In particular, what do you get when you add {{ states (sensor.tumble_dryer_energy) }} to your developer tools template page?

Armed Forces:

If you scroll down on the same page, there is a filter at the top of the column, so scroll to find your sensor.

However, this seems to indicate that the value I get with states() is 11,46.

Hello Mr. Armed, this is a special sensor. In my question, I named it for example “english” so everyone knows what I mean.

Please post your code. Mark them with pre-formatted text for easy reading.

So, here's what I put in:

And that's the result in Google Sheets.

Skagerrak:

Home assistant returns novel

Ok, I'm confused now. The original post said that you are getting a novel that only requires simple information and does not include all the rest.

Hello, Mr. Armed

Ok, it's not a complete novel, but I don't need all the information ;-). And the important thing is that the value is missing. sorry.

try:

Energy: “{{ state ('sensor.tumble_dryer_energy') }}”

Hmm. Get that line of code again. I noticed that what you posted above contains Mac Pretty quotes instead of quotation marks. I just fixed it.Please create a new copy

Energy: “{{ state ('sensor.tumble_dryer_energy') }}”

And try again.

Then, if you want to share the yaml by pressing pre-formatted text and copy/pasting instead of taking a screenshot, press zum yaml-modus to share the yaml is.id. Don't screenshot your code. This is not as useful as a proper copy and paste (if you select pre-formatted text).

1 like

Hello, Almedad

It worked!!! The YAML looked like this:

I don't know how to paste formatted YAML code. very sorry.

That's the result now, and that's okay!!

Thank you very much.

wonderful! I'm glad it went well!

See section 11 for instructions on how to paste the code properly in case you need to ask further questions in the future.

Before you begin This forum is not a help desk. People here don't work for Home Assistant. It's an open source project. We volunteer our free time to help others. Not every topic will have an answer, but it doesn't matter if it helps you solve a problem.

[image]

Again, this is not a general home automation forum, but rather a forum about home assistants and things related to them. If you have any questions about Home Assistant or using it, please click here.we can't help you

Hi Almedad, I'll keep that in mind. I hope I can help others in the future as well.But I think it's a long road for me to get there :-(. Thank you for your help

