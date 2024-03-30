Space 2.0: India enters era of research and private investment to boost space technology innovation





On the second day of Mint India Investment Summit & Awards 2024, stakeholders in the space sector discussed the proliferation of ancillary space startups. The panel discussion entitled India and the Final Frontier featured participants Arjun Rao (Partner, Special Investments), Suyash Singh (Co-Founder and CEO, Galaxeye), and Chaitanya Giri. (Associate Professor of Space Research at FLAME University) talked about the challenges and methods. Come to India and join us on a space adventure and become a part of this extraordinary space story.

Suyash Singh, co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye, said about the sector that access to capital at growth levels remains very difficult for players.

Unlike the entire deep tech ecosystem, space technology has its own gestation period. The first prototype will only be created if there are assets in space. That makes it difficult to raise funds initially,” Singh said.

He shared that GalaxEye is a two-and-a-half-year-old space technology startup building the next generation of Earth observation satellites. Chaitanya Giri of Flame University spoke about the country's space research and said, “We have entered a new era of space research called Space 2.0.'' Previously, it was large companies that helped design ISRO. But in this new era, innovation is coming from the private sector,” said Giri.

Speciale Invest's Arjun Rao reiterated his optimism about the space technology sector, citing five investments made by his company and predicting significant growth in the market over the next 10 years.

We chose to invest in space technology because of India's clear heritage in ISRO. India has been involved in space technology for decades and we are confident in its capabilities,” Rao said.

Mr. Rao said foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector would be beneficial as it is a huge capital-intensive sector and would also promote local capital amid increased competition. He believes local investors have a first-mover advantage as their customer base can grow after a successful initial launch.

Chaitanya Giri also highlighted the growing opportunities in the country's space programme. He said that Mumbai has contributed to India's space program. This city is not far from the space field. We have entered the era of Space 2.0. The new belief is that innovation comes from the private sector. ”

He explained that space technology founders should consider themselves as original equipment manufacturers. He has to look at the space program in three different Venn diagrams. One is civilian, the second is military, and the defense space sector. They will work together to create newer contracts. ”

Giri also pointed out that he will continue to hear from both ISRO and B2B commercial space companies. “The future is bright, but we need to focus on channeling capital into the space sector,” he said.

Mr. Singh reiterated the challenges in the space technology sector, saying that securing quality human resources, testing facilities and funding are the main challenges.

Meanwhile, Singh said ISRO's doors are open more than ever and industry players can come and talk to ISRO, seek advice and use its facilities.

This will also give confidence to investors to support India's space technology,'' Singh said. Investors will feel more confident after the first crop of space companies. ”

There is a need to inject domestic capital into the space sector so that it can thrive despite geopolitical constraints,” Giri added.

As of December 2023, ISRO has launched over 430 foreign satellites and has earned over EUR 290 million from European satellites and over $170 million from American satellites. . Indian space startups have attracted more than $1 billion in private investment since April last year, and the country could reach a $100 billion space economy by 2040.

The panel discussion came after India recently announced the names of four astronauts who will take part in the ambitious Gaganyaan mission, which marks the country's first human spaceflight mission. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is undergoing extensive preparations at various centers for the mission, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducting a thorough review of the progress in February and sending designated astronauts to space. Awarded aviator's wings.

Published: March 30, 2024, 4:59 PM IST

