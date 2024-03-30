Blink doorbell and camera sale will help thwart porch pirates this spring





With the arrival of spring and warmer temperatures, porch pirates are bringing out their boldness. Some people don't like walking around or pulling things out of the door. Your friends and family may try to drop by a little more often unnoticed and miss you when you're out. Whatever your scenario, now is a great time to invest in a video doorbell or security camera.

Right now, Amazon is offering up to 40% off on the Blink Home Security Sale for everything you need to keep your home, family, and items safe. His Blink, an Amazon brand, offers indoor and outdoor cameras and video doorbells so you can keep an eye on your home. Perfect for day or night. All of these offer high-quality night vision, live video feeds, and motion alerts that can be accessed directly from your smartphone.

All of these Blink products are currently on sale at up to 40% off on Amazon. It's a great time to invest in home security, especially if you just brought home new furniture, a new TV, or other items to refresh your home as part of your spring cleaning.

Blink Video Doorbell and Outside Camera Bundle: $104 (35% off) Amazon

The Blink Video Doorbell is a great option to help you secure your home (and your belongings) using your smartphone. You can also use it with Blink's other easy-to-install home security cameras for even more coverage.

This bundle deal gives you the best-selling Blink video doorbell and one Blink outdoor video camera for comprehensive coverage outside your home. This way you don't have to choose between indoor and outdoor security, and no matter what happens at night, you're covered either way.

You can monitor what's happening on the go, even when you're away from home. Additionally, you can answer the door wherever you are, instantly alert you when the doorbell detects any movement near your door, and even communicate with people through the app's two-way communication system.

Need to save footage? You get 1080p resolution recording on both the doorbell camera and a separate outdoor camera, so you won't miss anything, even when you need to be extra vigilant.

Blink Mini (Set of 3): $70 (12% off) Amazon

Blink Mini is a compact version of the Blink camera, small but extremely powerful.

Unlike larger battery-powered versions, the Mini must be plugged into a power source, but that doesn't mean you're sacrificing functionality. See your surroundings with live video, two-way audio, and night vision.

Mini can also chime and alert you if you have a Blink video doorbell. This makes it a great option to combine with your main camera setup or if you have large areas in your home where you need a satellite camera.

Right now, you can get this set of three Blink Mini cameras for 12% off for just $70.

Blink Outdoor with Floodlight: $78 (40% off) Amazon

Want to keep an eye on everything that happens at night? Blink Outdoor with floodlight can illuminate everything and then some.

It has all the features of the standard Blink Outdoor camera, plus the addition of a 700 lumen floodlight. The lights are triggered by movement and allow the camera to recognize people and objects moving around your home or garden at night. You can also turn it on with voice commands using a paired Amazon Alexa device.

Get these incredibly bright outdoor cameras today for just $78, or 40% off the regular price.

Blink Outdoor (4th Generation) 5 Camera Bundle: $228 (43% off) Amazon

Keep your home safe with the Blink Outdoor Camera Set of 5 at a great discount.

Blink Outdoor is a water-resistant security camera designed to monitor the outside of your home. Features two-way audio, motion detection, and live video streams. It's also battery-powered with a two-year battery life, so you don't have to find a place to power each camera.

Get all five cameras now for $228, 43% off the regular price. If you have a large home and need additional coverage for every inch of your property, this is a great deal.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: $137 (27% off) Amazon

Secure a bundle with everything you need to keep an eye on your home, including the Blink Video Doorbell, Outdoor 4, Mini, Sync Module 2, and more.

Set up the Blink video doorbell to interact with people at your front door, and set up Outdoor 4 to catch everything happening outside your front porch. Set up a satellite camera view on the Mini and use the Sync Module 2 so he can control everything from one central hub.

This bundle is currently available for $137, which is 27% off the regular price. If you're not sure which device to buy, start with this package for whole-home protection.

Blink Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2: $49 (30% off) Amazon

Don't need anything complicated? Get the wireless Blink video doorbell bundled with Sync Module 2 and you'll be able to see everything happening outside your door, day or night.

See who's at your door at any time (and even answer if you want) with this smartphone with a crystal-clear battery-powered camera. It offers custom alerts, various privacy settings, and other useful options.

Additionally, Sync Module 2 connects to your Wi-Fi network to handle doorbell activity (up to 10 if you have one). This means you can save clips from your doorbell without requiring any additional subscriptions, and it can handle multiple devices if needed.

Get this bundle now for just $49, or 30% off the regular price.

Brittany Vincent

Brittany Vincent has been covering all things gaming, technology, and entertainment for 16 years for various online and print publications. She has been covering the commerce field for nearly 10 years. Follow @MolotovCupcake on Twitter.

