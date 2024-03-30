Google CEO Sundar Pichai said: “Good news. Investments are underway…”





Google recently published a report sharing a review of zero-day vulnerabilities exploited in the wild in 2023. The company said it observed 97 zero-day vulnerabilities being exploited in the wild, an increase of more than 50% compared to 2022, but just shy of the 2021 record of 106. . Google announced its fifth annual review of exploited zero-days in the wild, and the Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG) and Mandiant collaborated on the report for the first time. Good news for Google CEO A new report from our company, Threat Analysis Group + Mandiant, reveals that the number of zero-day vulnerabilities exploited in the wild in 2023 was 97, an increase of 50% from 2022. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in his post on X. Good news: Investment is making a difference – once common vulnerabilities are now virtually zero-day exploitable What's in the report To publish the report, both TAG and Mandiant We combined our knowledge to analyze zero-days that were actively exploited against both end-user platforms and products, including mobile devices, operating systems, and mobile devices. A zero-day is a vulnerability, or basically a security loophole, in a computer system that is unknown to the owner or developer. . This loophole is usually exploited by hackers to attack people. Analyzing the data shows progress is being made in the fight against zero-days. End-user platform vendors such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft have made notable investments that have a clear impact on the type and number of zero-days that attackers can exploit. Vulnerabilities that were common in past years are now virtually non-existent, the company said in a report, adding that attacks targeting a wider range of software and tools used by enterprises are now more likely to occur. He emphasized that we are facing increasing waves. This includes vulnerabilities specific to enterprise technologies. The team was able to quickly patch the attacker's exploit and limit its effectiveness, the report said. Their challenge now is to extend this strategy to a broader landscape of vendors increasingly under attack.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/google-ceo-sundar-pichai-has-good-news-for-users-businesses/articleshow/108897481.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos