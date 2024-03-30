Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei meets with PetroChina chairman to focus on digital transformation and technological innovation





Ren met with Dai Houliang, chairman of state-run China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and its listed subsidiary PetroChina, in Shenzhen on Thursday to discuss improving corporate governance, digital transformation, intelligent development, and scientific and technological innovation. The CNPC's official newspaper, China Petroleum Daily, reported on Friday that the meeting was held in conjunction with Dai's visit to the Huawei Computing Innovation Lab. According to past media reports, the facility handles research and development where processors from telecom equipment giants Kunpeng and Ascend are used in the data center's servers. The meeting highlighted Huawei's long-standing relationship with CNPC and PetroChina in enterprise projects, and highlighted their contributions to Huawei's modernization. Huawei Technologies founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, wearing a light blue suit jacket and azure shirt, speaks with PetroChina Chairman Dai Houliang (third from right) and the energy giant during a meeting in Shenzhen. Photo confronting other executives: WeiboCNPC recently collaborated with Huawei to build a cognitive computing platform called E8. According to an industry report on Huawei's website, the company uses artificial intelligence technologies such as knowledge graph, natural language processing, and machine learning to provide intelligent analytics for oil and gas exploration and production. .

In 2021, Huawei helped PetroChina build its first integrated energy service station in Beijing. The station combines energy services such as gasoline, gas, hydrogen and electricity with various non-energy businesses such as shopping, catering and car washing.

Huawei's profits will double in 2023, paving tech giant's way out of sanctions

One of Huawei's strongest growth areas in 2023 will be its cloud computing business, with revenue increasing 21.9% to 55.29 billion yuan. Operating in more than 170 countries and regions, Huawei Cloud covers digital and intelligent transformation efforts across various industries, including the energy sector.

Before meeting with PetroChina executives this week, the 79-year-old Rens last appeared in public in August 2023, speaking to university students and academics participating in an international university programming contest sponsored by Huawei. It was when I gave a speech to

At the meeting, Ren said he opposed xenophobia toward any foreign brands and considered Apple a valuable teacher, according to his speaking notes published last September on the event's website. Ta. We often explore why Apple products are great. We also see a big gap between us and Apple, Ren said. In that sense, it's no exaggeration to say that I'm an Apple fan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/article/3257308/huawei-founder-ren-zhengfei-focuses-digital-transformation-tech-innovation-meeting-petrochina The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos