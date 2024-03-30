Best deals on Google Pixel Buds Pro: Save on earbuds at Amazon





Save $60.99: Today, March 29th, you can get 30% off Google Pixel Buds Pro Noise Canceling Earbuds at Amazon. This reduces the list price of $199.99 to $139.

Whether you're taking calls at work or enjoying your favorite music and podcasts on the go, reliable noise-cancelling earphones are a must. However, it's also important to maintain healthy listening habits to protect your hearing. How do we strike a balance? Google Pixel Buds Pro lets you prioritize entertainment and health.

As of today, March 29th, Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds are on sale for $139. That's $60 less than the regular list price of $199, a 30% savings. This isn't the cheapest price we've ever seen for these noise-canceling earbuds, but today's sale is a great value and makes these earbuds even more budget-friendly.

We really like these earbuds because they have a long battery life (31 hours) and great noise-cancelling technology. What sets these earbuds apart from the competition is the way they work with you to monitor your listening and support your hearing health. Through a smartphone app, you can monitor your listening and gain insight into how it's affecting your hearing, so you can make informed listening choices.

Easy-to-tweet sale

Shop today's sale on Amazon and get Google Pixel Buds Pro for just $139.

