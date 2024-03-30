The Justice Department is attacking Apple more harshly than regulators against Amazon, Google and Facebook.





The wide-ranging antitrust lawsuit Apple is facing from the Justice Department has broader aims at its business than those against Big Tech rivals like Google, Facebook and Amazon. Experts say this lawsuit has more antitrust implications than other lawsuits.

In a complaint filed last week, the Justice Department alleged that Apple created an illegal monopoly in the smartphone market. Two Justice Department lawsuits against Google's parent company, Alphabet, and a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit against Amazon and Facebook's parent company, Meta, involve a variety of issues, including digital advertising, online retail, and personal social networking. The focus is on the company's dominance in the market.

A flurry of lawsuits by the Justice Department and FTC are an attempt by lawmakers to tighten regulation of Big Tech, which has largely failed. Their success gives other smartphone makers a better chance to compete with Apple, other search engines a chance to take on Google, and other online retailers a chance to take on Amazon. Dew.

The claims at issue in five recent Big Tech antitrust cases are clear.and that's good [tech] Barak Richman, a law professor at Duke University, said regulators have cast a wide net over the industry.

Thomas Nahaber, a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, echoed similar sentiments. As a matter of policy and politics, winning against one big tech company makes it easier for enforcement officials to bring cases against other companies, he said.

However, various antitrust approaches also have drawbacks.

Nachber said the fact that these cases present slightly different theories and very different facts means it is unclear how strong a precedent they will set for each other.

Here's a look at how the lawsuit against Apple compares to the lawsuits against its technology rivals.

Apple vs. Department of Justice

In its damning 88-page complaint, the Justice Department targeted Apple broadly.

The Justice Department said the companies' anticompetitive conduct hurts not only smartphone competitors, but also developers of apps, smart watches, and digital wallets. The complaint alleges that in the name of maintaining its monopoly, Apple has taken actions that prevent non-Apple smartwatches from maintaining a reliable connection with the iPhone, including actions that actually make the iPhone a worse product. are doing.

The Justice Department said in its complaint that it doesn't make economic sense for Apple to sacrifice profits from new features unless there are other compensatory reasons, such as protecting monopoly interests.

Nahavar said the charges leveled against Apple, which the company adamantly denies, are more visceral and far-reaching than the charges against the other four tech giants.

Facebook vs. FTC

The Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit against Facebook's parent company, Meta, also alleges that the company violated antitrust laws and inhibited competition outside of the merger. The FTC said Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp were aimed at eliminating threats to its monopoly and violated the Sherman Antitrust Act.

But Nahaber believes the allegations against social media companies are less relevant to antitrust law.

Duke's Richman went further, arguing that Facebook's lawsuit violates federal antitrust laws. He said he seems to be blaming Facebook for buying something that can do things that Facebook itself can't do. And I think that's exactly the kind of acquisition that companies want.

Richman said the FTC's lawsuit against Amazon, which alleges the electronic retail giant made life difficult for low-price sellers on its site, is stronger than the lawsuit against Facebook. Still, the Justice Department's lawsuit attacks Apple on so many fronts that the company is in even more trouble.

Google v. Department of Justice

Perhaps the strongest Big Tech antitrust case brought by regulators was the 2020 Justice Department lawsuit against Google for maintaining a monopoly over its search engine services. The ongoing case is more similar to the landmark 1998 antitrust case against Microsoft than the Justice Department's case against Apple, Richman said.

Google's case has the advantage of drawing strong parallels to previous cases the government has won, he said, and could convince courts that: [the lawsuit is] Doing what your predecessors did is a good legal strategy.

The Justice Department itself has drawn connections between the claims against Apple and Microsoft cases from the 1990s, but Microsoft is mentioned 26 times in the complaint, and the comparisons are less clear.

