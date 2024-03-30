Google says it will continue to support Nest Hello doorbells and older cameras





Further integration between Nest and Google Home begins in 2023

Overview Google says it remains focused on updating older Nest products within Google Home, despite technical challenges. In an AMA thread on Reddit, Google Home and Nest team managers acknowledged that support for devices like the Nest Hello Video Doorbell is still in development. Other Nest cameras dating back to 2015 will also be properly supported in the Google Home app in the future.

If you first purchased your Nest Cam Indoor and are still using it, you may already be frustrated with managing the device. Older generation devices can be more complex due to slower integration between Google Home and Nest and its apps. The company said it is working to make these products seamlessly accessible within Google Home as of 2023. But until now, there have been few updates on progress.

As noted in an AMA thread on Reddit, managers from the Google Home and Nest teams claim that the company is still working on support for previous-generation models of the Nest camera (via 9to5Google). This includes the Nest Hello Video Doorbell and other cameras developed in 2015, but the age of these devices appears to make this process technically difficult. Although the schedule has not been disclosed, the company says it remains committed to carrying out this mission.

Google continues to work hard to keep Home up to date

Given the wide range of products and services Google has to maintain, it's not at all surprising that this project has taken some time. But the company doesn't seem to want any of its Home efforts to fall by the wayside. In 2023, a series of new updates to the routine were rolled out, including new starters. This move gave users the option to set new triggers such as temperature changes and deploy preset automations. For example, pausing a TV program can be set as a trigger to dim the lights in the room. Google has also enabled script editing functionality for users who want to create their own custom triggers and starters.

Whether you want a fully automated home or are just getting started with Google Home, you may find some peace of mind knowing that the company continues to make improvements. It is not unheard of for manufacturers to abandon support for a product over time. Google is known for putting some products on the back burner, but it has kept some products around, such as the Nest series. This may be all you need to ask when buying a smart doorbell or camera for the first time.

