The confusing impact of technology on productivity





The impact of technology may take time

Many see technology as a way out of the world's lagging productivity crisis, but so far the results have been murky at best. Still, digitalization and AI, along with broader economic adjustments, are seen as the best hope for steering productivity in the right direction.

A recent analysis published by the McKinsey Global Institute found that in the years following the 2008-2009 financial crisis, investment fell sharply and persistently, and nothing could replace it. But today, direct investment in areas such as digitization, automation and artificial intelligence can drive a new wave of productivity improvements. They add that the generation AI alone could add an additional boost of more than 0.5 percentage points.

But the report, written by Jan Mischke and a team of co-authors from McKinsey & Co., warns that the impact of these technology efforts could quickly fade. Additionally, while the information, computing, and telecommunications (ICT) sector saw significant productivity gains, they did not trickle down to other industries.

The co-authors say there are four possible reasons for this:

The benefits of technology and digitalization are long-lasting. Digital and technology adoption is a long-term phenomenon, they said. Consider the lag between the development of electricity and its impact on productivity. In the early stages of a new technology, productivity gains may even be inhibited before it can be effectively adapted. Duplication of parallel processes reduces the benefits. And while digitalization has led to overlap between online and offline channels, giving customers more choice, productivity benefits can only be realized if offline channels are streamlined or eliminated. Revenues are decreasing. A second proposed reason is that the digital and other innovations of the past decade may simply be less transformative than innovations of the past. Measuring productivity is outdated. Current productivity measures may not capture the added value these technologies drive, the McKinsey co-authors say. For example, many new benefits are built into products and services for free, which means they are not included in productivity statistics. The best available evidence suggests that up to 10 per cent of the overall slowdown in productivity growth may be explained by mismeasurement, a relevant but relatively small effect .

Simply introducing technology into an organization is not enough to produce the results needed to help the organization itself adapt to changing realities. They say productivity benefits from technology will only emerge through faster disruption, market share shifts, and adoption of technologies, ideas, and best practices.

In particular, the McKinsey authors add that there are signs that some AI applications have significant productivity potential and may scale faster than previous technologies. Although the direction and impact of AI is uncertain, and big claims about new technology solutions are likely to be overstated, several proven use cases that improve productivity are already emerging, including sales and marketing, customer operations, Performance has improved across departments such as software development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/joemckendrick/2024/03/29/technologys-muddled-impact-on-productivity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

